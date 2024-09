sandokan83 said: So Conor is going to fight Canelo because De La Hoya has a beef with Dana...In that case, It shouldn´t instead be Canelo vs some De la Hoya´s boy or something...?! I mean.. me and especially you, we are both dumb as fuck. you agree with me, right? So explain to me that ridiculous thesis. Click to expand...

You really need an explanation?This is what happened last time when Canelo fought DLH's "boy". UFC is going head to head with Canelo PPV on saturday, where Canelo is fighting another DLH protege but Oscar announced that he rather goes to see UFC event than Canelo. Doing a promotion with Dana is just another way to get Oscar's skin for Canelo and Dana has nothing against that for several reasons. Do I need to explain them also to you?