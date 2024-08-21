so now Francis will be heavily featured in the promo videos for Jones vs Stipe
right?
Nah they will change the story so that Stipe lost his title by slipping on a banana peel in a fight with an unidentified opponent.
View attachment 1059309
Dana was scrubbing while Jones was looking over his shoulder pointing.Rumor has it, Jones was alone in the editing room doing the scrubbing.
It's not about owing anybody anything... it's about the truth and not manipulating people into a false narrative through blatant lies and half truths...you know having integrity.i don’t really see any problem with the ufc not mentioning ngganou. he walked away with the belt, which hurt the brand. are they supposed to give him free publicity forever? fuck that. ufc don’t owe him shit. it would be a little different if nggano’s absence cast a longer shadow on the division, but he only had 1 defense, and jon jones immediately filled the void. there’s really no reason to mention nggano anymore.
if dana apologized, it’s because he doesn’t wanna deal with some woke social media-fueled shitstorm. can’t blame him.
Jones: "Dana, we had a deal. The Stipe fight is off unless you delete every clip of Francis ragdolling Gane."Dana was scrubbing while Jones was looking over his shoulder pointing.