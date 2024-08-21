Media Dana White called & apologized to Israel Adesanya for pretending Ngannou never existed

I wonder during the apology call if Dana offered Izzy the LHW belt title shot to make amends?


I am just glad it got brought up and Francis can get some credit instead of these UFC edits.
 
Izzy's African crowd and Dana's real HW Cameroon Champion Represented!
 
i don’t really see any problem with the ufc not mentioning ngganou. he walked away with the belt, which hurt the brand. are they supposed to give him free publicity forever? fuck that. ufc don’t owe him shit. it would be a little different if nggano’s absence cast a longer shadow on the division, but he only had 1 defense, and jon jones immediately filled the void. there’s really no reason to mention nggano anymore.

if dana apologized, it’s because he doesn’t wanna deal with some woke social media-fueled shitstorm. can’t blame him.
 
Goutfather said:
i don’t really see any problem with the ufc not mentioning ngganou. he walked away with the belt, which hurt the brand. are they supposed to give him free publicity forever? fuck that. ufc don’t owe him shit. it would be a little different if nggano’s absence cast a longer shadow on the division, but he only had 1 defense, and jon jones immediately filled the void. there’s really no reason to mention nggano anymore.

if dana apologized, it’s because he doesn’t wanna deal with some woke social media-fueled shitstorm. can’t blame him.
Click to expand...
It's not about owing anybody anything... it's about the truth and not manipulating people into a false narrative through blatant lies and half truths...you know having integrity.
 
Poirierfan said:
Dana was scrubbing while Jones was looking over his shoulder pointing.
Click to expand...
Jones: "Dana, we had a deal. The Stipe fight is off unless you delete every clip of Francis ragdolling Gane."
Dana: "Say no more, Champ. Already done. Deleted clips of him clobbering Stipe too."
Rogan suddenly barges in: "It's on the internet! Nobody can beat the internet!"
 
He might as well just called one of us sherbros to apologize

We could give him some business and weight lifting advice anyway
 
