i don’t really see any problem with the ufc not mentioning ngganou. he walked away with the belt, which hurt the brand. are they supposed to give him free publicity forever? fuck that. ufc don’t owe him shit. it would be a little different if nggano’s absence cast a longer shadow on the division, but he only had 1 defense, and jon jones immediately filled the void. there’s really no reason to mention nggano anymore.



if dana apologized, it’s because he doesn’t wanna deal with some woke social media-fueled shitstorm. can’t blame him.