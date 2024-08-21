White: Blame me for Ngannou scrubbing



On the UFC Countdown show before UFC 305, a video was shown of Israel Adesanya speaking at the tickets on sale news conference in July. He mentioned former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in his answer. But when the video was in Countdown, Ngannou's name was scrubbed. Ngannou is no longer in the UFC -- he left as a free agent in 2023 and signed with the Professional Fighters League -- and so the slight seemed to be the UFC trying to erase him from its history.



At the UFC 305 pre-fight news conference, Adesanya commented on it. He wasn't happy, though he said he was confident the UFC would make it right eventually.



I asked White about it at the DWCS news conference Tuesday, but he wasn't aware of what had occurred. He said he would find out and get me an answer. He called about 40 minutes after leaving the press conference.



"My production team are a bunch of rock stars and they are truly f*cking awesome," White said. "I make it so hard on them sometimes with some of the crazy shit I say and it's tough. When you asked me about that, I didn't know anything about it. But someone was editing that and made a conscious decision, thinking that was the right thing to do, that that's what we would have wanted, what I would have wanted. I didn't know about it and that was nothing that ever came across my desk. I'm in charge of everything production-related, so at the end of the day, the fact that it happened falls on me 100 percent. It's my responsibility and I accept it. Blame me for that. I put them in such a tough spot sometimes saying all this crazy shit, it's hard for them.



"Whoever was editing it, they thought that was the right decision and did what they thought I wanted. That's not what I wanted and had I known that, I would have not authorized that. But that's on me. Totally on me. I already called Israel Adesanya and apologized for it."