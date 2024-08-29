Media Dana White announces updates for the elite at 155 coming (McGregor, Olivera, Chandler, Holloway)

Conor is elite?
He's clearly looking at his fight boards when listing those names
 
TempleoftheDog said:
I wonder if they want Max vs Conor for the BMF? It’s so strange he mentions Max.
The OP says Volk(tho I didn't hear Dana say his name in the video), so maybe Volk slides in for Max?

Max vs Conor
Ilia vs Volk 2
Chandler vs Oliveira 2

Maybe Chandler vs Paddy & Charles vs Hooker?

Hopefully Max/Ilia stays in tact, that's my most anticipated fight atm. Max beating up Conor would be fun but Ilia/Volk 2 does nothing for me
 
