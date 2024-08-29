koa pomaikai
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 143
- Reaction score
- 396
Looks like McGregor is fighting Chandler and Olivera is fighting Holloway?
Are you high?Looks like McGregor is fighting Chandler and Olivera is fighting Holloway?
Look at those bags under his eyes. It's hard being Daner.
He’s reading off something when he’s reading those names. I’d say Holloway’s name is right next to Charles.Are you high?
Dana probably forgot that Topuria vs Holloway was already announced lol. Or his big Holloway announcement is just a new pair of custom shorts.
And the ufc is his sidejob. He’s very busy going around hillbilly towns on his new show “looking for a slapper”He hasn't slept since being called out at the press conference
The OP says Volk(tho I didn't hear Dana say his name in the video), so maybe Volk slides in for Max?I wonder if they want Max vs Conor for the BMF? It’s so strange he mentions Max.