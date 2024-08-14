Ares Black said: That's why everyone should be watching it. It would dramatically cut down on the whining about every single Fight Night card.



Instead of seeing a card full of nobodies you will magically start seeing a card filled with fighters you have seen have a good performance. Crazy how that works. Fights are more interesting if you know who is fighting.



No one who saw Kavanaugh's knockout last night wil be asking who he is when he makes his debut. Click to expand...

Do you think people who hold negative views of DWCS would be more inclined to support it if it was just called UFC Contenders and aired on TV in lieu of some of these FNs that are filled with fighters most fans haven't heard of?Sorta like what Strikeforce Challengers was back in the day? (I don't think I ever watched that, but I remember it being a thing they did.)I only watched a few eps of DWCS back in like 2019 and haven't really given it a go since. I don't hate it, I just always forget about it and then can't be bothered to go back and watch.