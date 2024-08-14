Oh, lots of them have tried.Power Slap fighters will take over the UFC Dana probably^^
Do you think people who hold negative views of DWCS would be more inclined to support it if it was just called UFC Contenders and aired on TV in lieu of some of these FNs that are filled with fighters most fans haven't heard of?That's why everyone should be watching it. It would dramatically cut down on the whining about every single Fight Night card.
Instead of seeing a card full of nobodies you will magically start seeing a card filled with fighters you have seen have a good performance. Crazy how that works. Fights are more interesting if you know who is fighting.
No one who saw Kavanaugh's knockout last night wil be asking who he is when he makes his debut.
That's because that's what the UFC wants it to be. The ultimate fighter used to be one of the best way to get into the UFC, Utimate fighter season 1-4 Winners have UFC titles (3 titles in 5 years). but contender series is much much easier to do and deliver and is a much better idea over all. but ultimate fighter gave the winner the 6 figure contract, Which the UFC does not want to give to these contender guys.Not suprised
It's been 8 year now
The reality is teh Contender Series is the number one way to join the UFC. We already have had 2 world champions form the show and dozens more will soon follow.