News Dana White: "30% Of UFC Roster FROM DWCS/Contender Series"

Not suprised

It's been 8 year now

The reality is teh Contender Series is the number one way to join the UFC. We already have had 2 world champions form the show and dozens more will soon follow.

Either that or taking a late notice fight. They almost never sign direct hires anymore.

Even mostof the direct hires were supposed to be on contender series. Alex Pereira was schedule to be on Contender Series Brazil before contact issues stopped him.

Time to accpet reality guys
 
That's why everyone should be watching it. It would dramatically cut down on the whining about every single Fight Night card.

Instead of seeing a card full of nobodies you will magically start seeing a card filled with fighters you have seen have a good performance. Crazy how that works. Fights are more interesting if you know who is fighting.

No one who saw Kavanaugh's knockout last night wil be asking who he is when he makes his debut.
 
It’s only going to get higher, and higher. I could see it being double that number in a few years. There will always be some free agents. But bringing in fighters through DWCS is probably a money saver, for sure. Which means they will keep doing it more, and more.
 
It's a big reason why the sport has been diluted
 
Bros essentially flexing that he’s repackaging and selling the casuals average talent at a premium price.



Ares Black said:
That's why everyone should be watching it. It would dramatically cut down on the whining about every single Fight Night card.

Instead of seeing a card full of nobodies you will magically start seeing a card filled with fighters you have seen have a good performance. Crazy how that works. Fights are more interesting if you know who is fighting.

No one who saw Kavanaugh's knockout last night wil be asking who he is when he makes his debut.
Do you think people who hold negative views of DWCS would be more inclined to support it if it was just called UFC Contenders and aired on TV in lieu of some of these FNs that are filled with fighters most fans haven't heard of?

Sorta like what Strikeforce Challengers was back in the day? (I don't think I ever watched that, but I remember it being a thing they did.)

I only watched a few eps of DWCS back in like 2019 and haven't really given it a go since. I don't hate it, I just always forget about it and then can't be bothered to go back and watch.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Not suprised

It's been 8 year now

The reality is teh Contender Series is the number one way to join the UFC. We already have had 2 world champions form the show and dozens more will soon follow.
That's because that's what the UFC wants it to be. The ultimate fighter used to be one of the best way to get into the UFC, Utimate fighter season 1-4 Winners have UFC titles (3 titles in 5 years). but contender series is much much easier to do and deliver and is a much better idea over all. but ultimate fighter gave the winner the 6 figure contract, Which the UFC does not want to give to these contender guys.
 
