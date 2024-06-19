  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Dana still claims Frances didn’t want to fight Jones..

Sensee

Sensee

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 22, 2019
Messages
3,025
Reaction score
2,463
www.cbssports.com

UFC president Dana White continues to claim that Francis Ngannou did not want to fight Jon Jones

White said Jones' win over Cyril Gane was proof that Jones would handle Ngannou in the Octagon
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
Nearly a year and a half after the UFC and Francis Ngannou agreed to part ways with Ngannou as the reigning heavyweight champion, neither side has changed their tune. UFC president Dana White is once again voicing his stance that Ngannou chose to leave the promotion to avoid a fight with Jon Jones, rather than Ngannou's repeated claims that he left the promotion to pursue more control over his career.

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, White referenced the ease with which Jones dispatched Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight championship after Ngannou's departure as proof that Ngannou was running from the toughest challenge available.

"In my opinion, he does the same thing to Francis," White said. "100 percent. He does the same thing to Francis. Francis didn't want to fight Jon Jones. Jon Jones is the scariest, most bad-ass fighter of all time. Jon Jones has his issues outside of the Octagon, which actually makes it more impressive if you think about the lifestyle that he was living, and doing this to the best fighters in the world."
 
Purple Pinnochio and Captain Picto are both full of feces.
 
Dana even pretty much said jones didn’t want the fight ant the time and hinted he was just saying he did on Twitter but behind the scenes was a different story. Jones also wanted $30 mil, how come money was only an issue for the Francis fight and no other….that should tell you right there

Francis waited for 3 years for jones to move up and jones all of a sudden was ready to fight when Francis left for fucks sake
 
Isn't that one of Dana's Greatest Hits? He says it all the goddamn time.

"What can I tell you? Kid just doesn't want to fight."
 
Guy says former employee who is now the star of their biggest rival promotion was/is scared of his current employee who is the champion of his promotion.

More news at 6.
 
Understandable, as Jones probably would have beat him and killed any star power he had at the time...

At the end of the day, it was a very smart move for him and he was able to use that star power to cash in on 2 very lucrative boxing matches.
 
Dana: We want you to headline a card against Jon Jones, in what will be one of the highest profile cards in UFC history. Get this: We want you to do this on the cheap, so we won’t be offering you any meaningful financial incentive.

Francis: No.

Dana: Alright guys, this goofy motherfucker is hard to work with and he never wanted the fight in the first place. I know the guys who want to fight and Francis is not one of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,770
Messages
55,716,009
Members
174,911
Latest member
steviaandweed

Share this page

Back
Top