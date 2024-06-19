Dana still claims Frances didn’t want to fight Jones..

UFC president Dana White continues to claim that Francis Ngannou did not want to fight Jon Jones White said Jones' win over Cyril Gane was proof that Jones would handle Ngannou in the Octagon

Nearly a year and a half after the UFC and Francis Ngannou agreed to part ways with Ngannou as the reigning heavyweight champion, neither side has changed their tune. UFC president Dana White is once again voicing his stance that Ngannou chose to leave the promotion to avoid a fight with Jon Jones, rather than Ngannou's repeated claims that he left the promotion to pursue more control over his career.Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, White referenced the ease with which Jones dispatched Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight championship after Ngannou's departure as proof that Ngannou was running from the toughest challenge available."In my opinion, he does the same thing to Francis," White said. "100 percent. He does the same thing to Francis. Francis didn't want to fight Jon Jones. Jon Jones is the scariest, most bad-ass fighter of all time. Jon Jones has his issues outside of the Octagon, which actually makes it more impressive if you think about the lifestyle that he was living, and doing this to the best fighters in the world."