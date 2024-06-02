Media Dana shows is new uber body transformation proving why rich people are rich ( they are disciplined and hard working)

Yes they are, but nobody gets into great shape easier than rich people. This man literally has a personal chef, trainer and doctor who monitors his top notch PED usage, and probably a huge personal gym using unlimited funds.

Everybody who works out knows the biggest pain in the ass is taking care of your diet(buying the right food, preparing the meals yourself and sticking to it) and 9 out of 10 of us don't use PEDs.

I do still have my personal gym though a decade and a half later. Best K I ever spent.
 
TheBulge said:
Turned UFC headquarters into his personal space, saw videos of the equipment and his workout area.
 
Time and money can solve lots of problems. Yes he has the best doctors, gyms, chefs, shoppers etc. But the biggest advantage is time. He doesn't have to clean, do laundry, shop, chauffeur kids around. He can spend an hour lifting, and hour doing cardio and then another doing recovery. He works and works out, period. If given those resources we would all look amazing.
 
It takes a lotta time and effort even with loads of money and power. You need motivation. Teh pink goof as much as I don’t like him, has done a great job to get in a shape he’s probably never been in before.
 
justmark said:
I posted Dr Mike Isratel analysing Danas training here a while back. For some reason the mods moved it to lightweight because who the fuck knows why. If people do not know him, Dr Isratel is probably the best physical trainer on youtube, and his advice has helped me a lot - he really knows what he is talking about ( plus he is pretty damn funny) . I highly recommend watching him if you work out and want the best result.

I'll post the Dana video here again -


Also - Dr Isratel does not mention it, but I am pretty sure Dana had skin reduction surgery to remove loose skin. The chance of being as fat as he was, and have zero loose skin after such a weight loss, is very, very small.
 
They have the best doctors, nutritionists, and drugs.

Show us Dana before wealth with his funky teeth and toothpick body.
 
Not al rich people are the same lol. And they don't even all have worked (hard) to become rich.

But Dana definitely has worked hard. But the training part is like many have already said, it's much easier if you are loaded.
 
Whatever help he had still looks great and put the hard work in. Kudos to him.
 
Discipline and hard work dosen't always make you rich, in Dana's case he had help.to get rich.
 
