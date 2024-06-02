Turned UFC headquarters into his personal space, saw videos of the equipment and his workout area.Yes they are, but nobody gets into great shape easier than rich people. This man literally has a personal chef, trainer and doctor who monitors his PED usage, and probably a huge personal gym using unlimited funds.
Everybody who works out knows the biggest pain in the ass is taking care of your diet(buying the right food, preparing the meals yourself and sticking to it) and 9 out of 10 of us don't use PEDs.