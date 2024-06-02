I posted Dr Mike Isratel analysing Danas training here a while back. For some reason the mods moved it to lightweight because who the fuck knows why. If people do not know him, Dr Isratel is probably the best physical trainer on youtube, and his advice has helped me a lot - he really knows what he is talking about ( plus he is pretty damn funny) . I highly recommend watching him if you work out and want the best result.I'll post the Dana video here again -Also - Dr Isratel does not mention it, but I am pretty sure Dana had skin reduction surgery to remove loose skin. The chance of being as fat as he was, and have zero loose skin after such a weight loss, is very, very small.