Media Dana shows his new uber body transformation proving why rich people are rich ( they are disciplined and hard working)

Yes they are, but nobody gets into great shape easier than rich people. This man literally has a personal chef, trainer and doctor who monitors his top notch PED usage, and probably a huge personal gym using unlimited funds.

Everybody who works out knows the biggest pain in the ass is taking care of your diet(buying the right food, preparing the meals yourself and sticking to it) and 9 out of 10 of us don't use PEDs.

I do still have my personal gym though a decade and a half later. Best K I ever spent.
 
Yes they are, but nobody gets into great shape easier than rich people. This man literally has a personal chef, trainer and doctor who monitors his PED usage, and probably a huge personal gym using unlimited funds.

Everybody who works out knows the biggest pain in the ass is taking care of your diet(buying the right food, preparing the meals yourself and sticking to it) and 9 out of 10 of us don't use PEDs.
Turned UFC headquarters into his personal space, saw videos of the equipment and his workout area.
 
Time and money can solve lots of problems. Yes he has the best doctors, gyms, chefs, shoppers etc. But the biggest advantage is time. He doesn't have to clean, do laundry, shop, chauffeur kids around. He can spend an hour lifting, and hour doing cardio and then another doing recovery. He works and works out, period. If given those resources we would all look amazing.
 
It takes a lotta time and effort even with loads of money and power. You need motivation. Teh pink goof as much as I don’t like him, has done a great job to get in a shape he’s probably never been in before.
 
I posted Dr Mike Isratel analysing Danas training here a while back. For some reason the mods moved it to lightweight because who the fuck knows why. If people do not know him, Dr Isratel is probably the best physical trainer on youtube, and his advice has helped me a lot - he really knows what he is talking about ( plus he is pretty damn funny) . I highly recommend watching him if you work out and want the best result.

I'll post the Dana video here again -


Also - Dr Isratel does not mention it, but I am pretty sure Dana had skin reduction surgery to remove loose skin. The chance of being as fat as he was, and have zero loose skin after such a weight loss, is very, very small.
 
Not al rich people are the same lol. And they don't even all have worked (hard) to become rich.

But Dana definitely has worked hard. But the training part is like many have already said, it's much easier if you are loaded.
 
Whatever help he had still looks great and put the hard work in. Kudos to him.
 
Discipline and hard work dosen't always make you rich, in Dana's case he had help.to get rich.
 
True, I never met a rich man who was fat or out of shape....such a rarity.... clearly all of them are chiseled due to their natural talent.
 
He doesn't need to do any of those things mentioned, he'd still be living one hell of a life. Yet, he still does it and is looking great. Hats off.
 
True, I never met a rich man who was fat or out of shape....such a rarity.... clearly all of them are chiseled due to their natural talent.
The principles to be in shape and low body fat are the same ones that allow you to be successful in other areas of life.
 
I train regularly. Money helps ( gear, good food, gym at home, personal trainer)… Make no mistake, though…. the amount of discipline and hard work you need to look like that in your 50’s is considerable. Most of you slobs would still look like dogshit even with all the resources because you wouldn’t lift a dumbbell after a long day of meetings and time with family.

AND this is coming from a guy who despises Dana.
 
The principles to be in shape and low body fat are the same ones that allow you to be successful in other areas of life.
I mean...yes, but what does that have to do with being rich? You are rich independent of whether you care enough to take care of your body, and people take care of their body independent of being rich.

Go down to a basketball court in a hood and plenty of those guys are in shape, and I'm sure most of them are not rich. Likewise, is Elon Musk going to be on the cover of a bodybuilding magazine?

Sounds like the premise is not well thought out, as if every rich guy is Dwayne the Rock Johnson, when way more are just fat dudes.
 
