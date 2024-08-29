Dana should point his finger at Conor and order him to fight or be cut

Time for Dana to man up and act like a fight promoter for once in his life. The UFC is dying and it needs to be saved.
 
I don't think Conor would mind. Conor could make more money promoting his own fights
 
fist-bump-conor-mcgregor.png

It shouldn't have to be "saved" by an over the hill steroid version of conor in the first place
 
That's what Conor wants, though.

Dana will continue offering Conor shit fights he knows Conor will turn down, so they can keep extending his contract forever.
 
He’s worth too much to just release. But something should be said/done in private. If he doesn’t fight let him sit until the time limit on his contract expires.
 
Dana would never cut Conor, he's still a cash cow.


And that's Dana's son, how dare you suggest that sir lol.

AND while he's at it, the other finger at Jones? Fight Aspinall or hand over the belt?
 
Dana is proud that he told Conor to fight Chandler, now little Connie is pouting.

And if Conor still refuses Dana should bend him over his knee, pull his pants down and give him a spanking.
 
Dana should just go back to glazing Jones and let the adults at WME negotiate with Conor
 
