News Dana says UFC 310 Main Event will be announced tomorrow

Excellent.

We know it's not Usman vs Shavkat.
 
Kamaru Usman has given an update on a rumored UFC 310 fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov, and fans may not like it.
Thanks for sharing. I hadn't saw that. I wonder if Kamaru is just trying to negotiate a higher pay day because he didn't have a problem stepping up on like a weeks notice against Khamzat. If not, that sucks, that's a fight I would have liked to see.
 
Thanks for sharing. I hadn't saw that. I wonder if Kamaru is just trying to negotiate a higher pay day because he didn't have a problem stepping up on like a weeks notice against Khamzat. If not, that sucks, that's a fight I would have liked to see.
Usman said like a week ago, that with Belal having a toe injury the UFC knows who to call. If they are looking for somebody always ready to jump in, he's the guy they can trust.

Haha, what a sham. He obviously wanted to get paid the same as when stepping in for Paulo. Nah man, that's not how it works when you're about to be gifted a titleshot.
 
Usman said like a week ago, that with Belal having a toe injury the UFC knows who to call. If they are looking for somebody always ready to jump in, he's the guy they can trust.

Haha, what a sham. He obviously wanted to get paid the same as when stepping in for Paulo. Nah man, that's not how it works when you're about to be gifted a titleshot.
This is true but fair play to Kamaru since the UFC is in a tight spot. Garry is booked, JDM isn't available, Leon just lost, Colby is a lol option, etc etc. Usman would be a quality name for Shavkat but of course UFC can just go in a completely different direction and put up another divisional title as the main event. He has a tiny bit of leverage but not a ton.
 
This is true but fair play to Kamaru since the UFC is in a tight spot. Garry is booked, JDM isn't available, Leon just lost, Colby is a lol option, etc etc. Usman would be a quality name for Shavkat but of course UFC can just go in a completely different direction and put up another divisional title as the main event. He has a tiny bit of leverage but not a ton.
JDM did a Q & A a cpl months ago and said he was ready to fight.
 
