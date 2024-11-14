Colby is way too terrified to take that fight.Man Id laugh if it was Colby vs Shavkhat for interim.
Then cry a little. Then laugh again
How do we know that?
Thanks for sharing. I hadn't saw that. I wonder if Kamaru is just trying to negotiate a higher pay day because he didn't have a problem stepping up on like a weeks notice against Khamzat. If not, that sucks, that's a fight I would have liked to see.
Kamaru Usman provides major update on rumored Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at UFC 310 | BJPenn.comKamaru Usman has given an update on a rumored UFC 310 fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov, and fans may not like it.www.bjpenn.com
Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
Usman said like a week ago, that with Belal having a toe injury the UFC knows who to call. If they are looking for somebody always ready to jump in, he's the guy they can trust.
This is true but fair play to Kamaru since the UFC is in a tight spot. Garry is booked, JDM isn't available, Leon just lost, Colby is a lol option, etc etc. Usman would be a quality name for Shavkat but of course UFC can just go in a completely different direction and put up another divisional title as the main event. He has a tiny bit of leverage but not a ton.
Haha, what a sham. He obviously wanted to get paid the same as when stepping in for Paulo. Nah man, that's not how it works when you're about to be gifted a titleshot.
JDM did a Q & A a cpl months ago and said he was ready to fight.
Shavkat vs JDM is the fight I most want to see at WW.