Domitian said: Thanks for sharing. I hadn't saw that. I wonder if Kamaru is just trying to negotiate a higher pay day because he didn't have a problem stepping up on like a weeks notice against Khamzat. If not, that sucks, that's a fight I would have liked to see. Click to expand...

Usman said like a week ago, that with Belal having a toe injury the UFC knows who to call. If they are looking for somebody always ready to jump in, he's the guy they can trust.Haha, what a sham. He obviously wanted to get paid the same as when stepping in for Paulo. Nah man, that's not how it works when you're about to be gifted a titleshot.