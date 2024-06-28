There was a fuckload going around. It’s basically Hunter Campbell doing Dana’s job being a weasel and “getting the fights made”.Any clips?
It basically just sets up Hunter to be the next Dana
Didn't bother watching this other than a couple of clips that were posted here. It was a fluff job. There's no way anything was shown that didn't have the UFC's 100% approval beforehand.
Yes, but it was like the Genovese Crime Family commissioning an insider documentary and saying 'but only show them how Fat Sal's gambling operations work, don't show any murders.'
They forgot that they are so 'cartoonishly evil' (as Nate Quarry puts it) that even their carefully curated fluff piece still looks bad.
Fertittas were going full Vincente 'Chin' Gigante pretend-nutcase in a bathrobe, mostly working in the shadows. They even cultivated the image of a fake 'President', who did basically nothing other than be a hype man, just to take the heat off.
Now Ari is letting his clowns, including the hype man, pull back the curtain too much.
Doesnt mean it wont be interesting. Downloading it right now
Wont happen. Dana gonna be there until he dies, like most successful fight promoters.If Dana ever leaves