News Dana says the Fight Inc. documentary is one and done because it's too much transparency for his taste

biscuitsbrah said:
There was a fuckload going around. It’s basically Hunter Campbell doing Dana’s job being a weasel and “getting the fights made”.

It basically just sets up Hunter to be the next Dana
Hunter Campbell is what Lorenzo was: the actual operational boss behind the scenes.

If Dana ever leaves, and I doubt that he does because he barely does anything resembling work, then they're get another carnival barker for the cameras.
 
Didn't bother watching this other than a couple of clips that were posted here. It was a fluff job. There's no way anything was shown that didn't have the UFC's 100% approval beforehand.
 
Jackonfire said:
Yes, but it was like the Genovese Crime Family commissioning an insider documentary and saying 'but only show them how Fat Sal's gambling operations work, don't show any murders.'

They forgot that they are so 'cartoonishly evil' (as Nate Quarry puts it) that even their carefully curated fluff piece still looks bad.

Fertittas were going full Vincente 'Chin' Gigante pretend-nutcase in a bathrobe, mostly working in the shadows. They even cultivated the image of a fake 'President', who did basically nothing other than be a hype man, just to take the heat off.

Now Ari is letting his clowns, including the hype man, pull back the curtain too much.
 
Last edited:
Dr Fong said:
Yeah my first impression watching that doc was "they CHOSE to release this"??

The shit they think is worth hiding must really be something.
 
Jackonfire said:
Doesnt mean it wont be interesting. Downloading it right now
 
HHJ said:
Doesnt mean it wont be interesting. Downloading it right now
