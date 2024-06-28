Yes, but it was like the Genovese Crime Family commissioning an insider documentary and saying 'but only show them how Fat Sal's gambling operations work, don't show any murders.'



They forgot that they are so 'cartoonishly evil' (as Nate Quarry puts it) that even their carefully curated fluff piece still looks bad.



Fertittas were going full Vincente 'Chin' Gigante pretend-nutcase in a bathrobe, mostly working in the shadows. They even cultivated the image of a fake 'President', who did basically nothing other than be a hype man, just to take the heat off.



Now Ari is letting his clowns, including the hype man, pull back the curtain too much.