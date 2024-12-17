Dana says Jones greater than Ali, Tyson.

This is downright pathetic, the gaslighting the UFC and Dana White are trying to do to make it seem like there is absolutely no other GOAT candidate in MMA besides Jon Jones.



There is no undisputed GOAT in MMA. You have Fedor, GSP, Silva, Aldo, Mighty Mouse, and Jones, all of whom have strong arguments.



Leaving that aside, while the Ali comparison is ridiculous, Tyson is not a terrible comparison for Jones. Both young phenoms who had personal failings which often overshadowed/hampered their achievements in the sport. If not for those failings they could have become the undisputed GOATs in their respective sports.