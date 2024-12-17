Dana says Jones greater than Ali, Tyson.

joy2day

joy2day

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2024
Messages
659
Reaction score
1,321

Yeah, Jones is greater than any combat sport athlete, Ali and Tyson included.

7JHSitK.gif
 
If Dana's really trying to make the Aspinall vs. Jones fight, this is a good part of the effort, although the effort still needs to be primarily lots of cash.

If this isn't about trying to make the Jones vs. Aspinall fight then Dana needs to stop drinking.
 
Dana is a business genius, I've been told, so this is obviously part of his marketing strategy.
 
i will guarantee you will get some people in this thread echoing this maniacal thought and trying to justify it

just LOL
 
JBJ was here said:
If Dana's really trying to make the Aspinall vs. Jones fight, this is a good part of the effort, although the effort still needs to be primarily lots of cash.

If this isn't about trying to make the Jones vs. Aspinall fight then Dana needs to stop drinking.
Click to expand...
Dana needs to loosen the wallet a bit and just make the damn fight.

We have missed out on some great fights because Dana needs more money for his gambling/youtuber partnerships.
 
If this is what it takes to butter Jones up for that Aspinall fight, then so be it. Let the pink goof do his thing. You know he'll do a 180 and trash Jon if Jon ends up backing out.
 
He would beat them in a non-boxing fight.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Dana is a business genius, I've been told, so this is obviously part of his marketing strategy.
Click to expand...
as much crap as dana gets for being a douchebag and not a good human being, he really is an amazing promoter. the ufc is successful for a variety of reasons, but he's certainly one of those reasons...
 
This is downright pathetic, the gaslighting the UFC and Dana White are trying to do to make it seem like there is absolutely no other GOAT candidate in MMA besides Jon Jones.

There is no undisputed GOAT in MMA. You have Fedor, GSP, Silva, Aldo, Mighty Mouse, and Jones, all of whom have strong arguments.

Leaving that aside, while the Ali comparison is ridiculous, Tyson is not a terrible comparison for Jones. Both young phenoms who had personal failings which often overshadowed/hampered their achievements in the sport. If not for those failings they could have become the undisputed GOATs in their respective sports.
 
I am very much looking forward to Dana's eventual pivot to "this is the guy who made Jones retire" when promoting the next Aspinall fight. You know damn well it's coming.
 
Herwald said:
If this is what it takes to butter Jones up for that Aspinall fight, then so be it. Let the pink goof do his thing. You know he'll do a 180 and trash Jon if Jon ends up backing out.
Click to expand...

"Jon screwed Jon"
 
He is saying it because he is promoting and has promoted him.
Hed say the same about Ali or Tyson if he ever promoted them.
 
I agree. MMA >> boxing in terms of difficulty. Jon's 17 consecutive title fights in MMA is arguably the greatest combat sports achievement of all time.
 
Wait till Jones retires, then he is no longer Dana's friend
 
Brilliant move by Dana. Promoting and propping Jones up before Aspinall sleeps him so he can then proclaim Aspinall as the new king and face of UFC.
 
BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said:
I agree. MMA >> boxing in terms of difficulty. Jon's 17 consecutive title fights in MMA is arguably the greatest combat sports achievement of all time.
Click to expand...
This is probably the most retarded comment in the history of Sherdog.

That's impressive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Mike Tyson: Dana White is ‘going to be the best thing to happen to boxing’
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,807
Messages
56,670,693
Members
175,339
Latest member
shadowmanifold

Share this page

Back
Top