Dana says ''Conor news coming up...'', Conor responds with a wink

Maybe this year after all. Lol Dana never seems to like, learn to not be so definite in his speech, how many times has he been like 'No. That's not happening. 100%' or w.e especially wit regards to Conor, then it jus does.

Dana White teases Conor McGregor news, McGregor responds

UFC CEO Dana White tells fans that there will be an update on Conor McGregor soon.
Maybe part of it is manipulation. As in, speaking like that to sort of, entice / force Conor to commit or w.e and I think Conor does the same, with the whole 'free the Mac' type shit. I think they just bargain and manipulate each other in public lol.
 
Dana knows that mentioning McGregor moves the needle. Nothing in the substance of the statements matters.
 
Dana White about to announce that Proper 12 will be the official whiskey of the UFC

The slogan of Proper 12: Drink it, or get sucker punched

JBhrVZT.gif
 
