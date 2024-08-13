Dana is a scumbag who does everything he can to harm the fighters financially

Another great vid by MixedMollyWhoppery:







Cliffs:



-inflation has cut a $50k bonus to $37k

-UFC is having record profits every year, but inflation is diminishing the bonus pay every year

-fighters lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when the UFC decided to keep their sponsorship money for themselves

-contracts with their win/show stipulation discourage risk-taking

-winning doesn't guarantee you a win bonus, it only enters you in a lottery for a potential bonus

-Dana seems unhappy when fighters ask him to increase bonus money at press conferences because he looks bad if he doesn't give in

-Dana blames fighters for him revoking the increased bonuses, acts like an ass or like he got ripped off when he put on an event at 5AM with exploitative contracts that incentivize fighters to just keep themselves safe and winning, no matter how boring it is

-factoring in inflation, $100k bonuses is closer to what the bonuses used to be in 2013

-UFC should guarantee the whole purse instead of withholding half if they lose

-fighters are experiencing death by a thousand cuts