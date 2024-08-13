Dana is a scumbag who does everything he can to harm the fighters financially

Another great vid by MixedMollyWhoppery:



Cliffs:

-inflation has cut a $50k bonus to $37k
-UFC is having record profits every year, but inflation is diminishing the bonus pay every year
-fighters lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when the UFC decided to keep their sponsorship money for themselves
-contracts with their win/show stipulation discourage risk-taking
-winning doesn't guarantee you a win bonus, it only enters you in a lottery for a potential bonus
-Dana seems unhappy when fighters ask him to increase bonus money at press conferences because he looks bad if he doesn't give in
-Dana blames fighters for him revoking the increased bonuses, acts like an ass or like he got ripped off when he put on an event at 5AM with exploitative contracts that incentivize fighters to just keep themselves safe and winning, no matter how boring it is
-factoring in inflation, $100k bonuses is closer to what the bonuses used to be in 2013
-UFC should guarantee the whole purse instead of withholding half if they lose
-fighters are experiencing death by a thousand cuts
 
It's almost like fighters can sign somewhere else if they wish, but most don't. Yeah, Dana has a gun to these guys head.
 
TCE said:
It's almost like fighters can sign somewhere else if they wish, but most don't. Yeah, Dana has a gun to these guys head.
It's almost like you won't engage with any points made and just revert to dumb-ass talking points. Is there anything the UFC could do to fighters that you wouldn't excuse like this?
 
It's not about harming fighters, it's about him getting more. I don't think he is thinking ''how can i harm this fighters more'' every night before he sleeps
 
don't ask said:
It's almost like you won't engage with any points made and just revert to dumb-ass talking points. Is there anything the UFC could do to fighters that you would fault them for?
I fault them for a lot of shit, but if the fighters sign the contract to fight for them, then that's on them. They're obviously happy with their contract, but a random coach potato is fuming on the fighters behalf.

You should go into managing fighters and show them how it's done with their careers.
 
Brigfa2 said:
It's not about harming fighters, it's about him getting more. I don't think he is thinking ''how can i harm this fighters more'' every night before he sleeps
Of course Dana doesn't think he's a scumbag. Not many scumbags do. Just like we shouldn't perceive crimes through criminal's eyes, we shouldn't perceive a scumbag's actions through the scumbag's eyes.
 
Dana is just a frontman, he has control to an extent but the majority of the decisions are made by the real owners or on guidelines that they have given to him.
There's only one man who can save the UFC now ....

belal-really-went-to-leons-home-turf-took-his-belt-and-had-v0-91foc3drjgfd1.png
 
TCE said:
I fault them for a lot of shit,
Can you give some examples?

TCE said:
but if the fighters sign the contract to fight for them, then that's on them. They're obviously happy with their contract,
It sounds like you literally know nothing about exploitation.

TCE said:
but a random coach potato is fuming on the fighters behalf.
Yeah, that's what happens when you're a fan of a sport that literally only makes money because of the fighters, but the fighters aren't getting that money.

TCE said:
You should go into managing fighters and show them how it's done with their careers.
"You should employ yourself in a system that exploits you instead of talking about the harm exploitation causes." :rolleyes:
 
