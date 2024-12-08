Media Dana: "I was the one beating the drum about Demetrious Johnson a long time ago."

He had replaced him with this guy.
Dana, and a lot of UFC brass, looks at the 125 division as space fillers.

The division is mostly undercard fighters until they get a title shot.
 
Tbf, ppl didn't buy Mighty mouse cards. They complained about how ahead of his division he was. Plenty of posters here ĺaughed and mocked how the UFC promoted him as the p4p1 his entire title run and now that he's gone, everyone pretends they forced him out because Dana personally hated him or something against the pleas from millions of fans the world over.

I was around for it, we all were. Let's not try and twist history just bc DJ=GOAT and Dana=ASSHOLE
 
They even made an entire TUF show surrounding on who was going to fight him next
 
this guy Dana.... but to be fair hes a slimy businessman.. WTF is all you so call MMA fanboys excuse for hating on mighty mouse.
i thought it was about martial arts.....what happened to that...
yeah exactly so
both Dana and all you biased hating azz unhinged UFC fanboys can all kick rocks.

We not just finna throw dana under the bus YALL as in a good portion of you fanboys were in on the mighty mouse
hate train too. receipts are very easy to obtain...

NOPE we not about to rewrite history.... Accountability for EVERYONE. yall were gleeful mocking mighty mouse
And were happy af when they traded Ben Askren for mighty mouse.... Its over.. yall got what yall want now be happy..
 
DJ wanted to leave. He wasn't a bystander in that trade. He was a willing participant.

It's not simple, sure.

But I'm not gonna pretend Dana was "beating the drum" for DJ. He couldn't even say it with conviction. He shrugged and it sounded like a tired response fell out of a sound board. It's a phony fake answer. Dana was happy to move on from DJ.
 
Must be a slow day in sherdog

No one ever said DJ sucked. UFC and DJ beefed over fighter pay, especially given he holds the record for most consecutive title defenses and prior to his loss to Cejudo he had the most title defenses of any champion at that time. He wasn’t even making 500k on his fights which is laughable given how much less accomplished boxers make.
 
So was the fan base at the time though, like the sport and we collectively owe DJ apologies. Dana never loved DJ, no question.
But he never fucked him over, either. At least not more than he fucks them all over generally if that makes sense?
DJ deserved bigger bags, they all do though imo.
 
1733683863541.jpeg

Dana is a funny man. He beat those drums so much he ended up trading him to get rid of him
 
