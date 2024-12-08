HoiceNJuicy
Da fuck? How long ago, Dana? Maybe in 2018 when the UFC traded Mighty Mouse for Ben Askren?
Jesus Fuckin' Christ!
Tbf, ppl didn't buy Mighty mouse cards. They complained about how ahead of his division he was. The UFC promoted him as the p4p1 his entire title run and now that he's gone, everyone pretends they forced him out because Dana personally hated him or something against the pleas from millions of fans the world over.
I was around for it, we all were. Let's not try and twist history just bc DJ=GOAT and Dana=ASSHOLE
He had replaced him with this guy.
So was the fan base at the time though, like the sport and we collectively owe DJ apologies. Dana never loved DJ, no question.DJ wanted to leave. He wasn't a bystander in that trade. He was a willing participant.
It's not simple, sure.
But I'm not gonna pretend Dana was "beating the drum" for DJ. He couldn't even say it with conviction. He shrugged and it sounded like a tired response fell out of a sound board. It's a phony fake answer. Dana was happy to move on from DJ.
So was the fan base at the time though, like the sport and we collectively owe DJ apologies.