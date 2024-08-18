Media Dana has found a new contender for his Power Slap

Tafa should be cut and have his whole purse withheld for last night's idiocy.
 
paul daley got cut when he did something similar and daley was entertaining as hell. not really an allrounder but the guy could ktfo people if he saw an opening.
 
Different times with Daley - UFC was still worried about legitimacy and respectability. Now, as the thread suggests, we are in the retard PowerSlap era where nobody gives a shit about anything.

I can't remember off the top of my head but I'm sure we've had more recent incidents like this where the UFC didn't do much.
 
yes maybe you are right.
we live in an age where sex and violence is every where but you have to watch out what words you use when stating a fact or expressing an opinion

but then and now I guess the rules were the same...you dont hit an opponent when the fight is over, so if Tafa gets away without any respons from the UFC.....well that's just weak. daley got cut, doesnt mean that Tafa should be cut but what he did was wrong so there should be some action taken
 
