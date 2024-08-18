Black Leprechaun
Apr 2, 2020
603
3,175
I'm sure he's going to be, 1-3 and hit a fighter after the fight no matter how soft it was.Tafa should be cut and have his whole purse withheld for last night's idiocy.
paul daley got cut when he did something similar and daley was entertaining as hell. not really an allrounder but the guy could ktfo people if he saw an opening.
yes maybe you are right.Different times with Daley - UFC was still worried about legitimacy and respectability. Now, as the thread suggests, we are in the retard PowerSlap era where nobody gives a shit about anything.
I can't remember off the top of my head but I'm sure we've had more recent incidents like this where the UFC didn't do much.