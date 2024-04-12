Dana can wear Nikes while fighters have to cover up brands or not wear sponsored gear

Even if Dana isn't sponsored by Nike per se, it still feels like a double standard and it's a sad reminder on the eve of UFC's event that fighter pay got screwed due to in cage sponsorship restrictions.
 
Is Holloway wearing John Morgan's jacket, thats gotta be a 3XL that, absoutley hanging off him.
 
Dana is not doing any different than a usual business owner. He is a man of many faults but this is a reach.
 
I loved the Frank Mir philosophy in his house that he teaches his kids, he said that since they were young they had to put a dollar in the "swear jar" type of thing every time they said "its not fair" or something along those lines or how the world/life isnt fair. How he always trys to instill that in them, to be a fighter, and how you cannot expect anything.

Family values and philosophy FTW if there ever was any !

Dana is Boss, Boss does what he wants. Whether he should, ethical, etc.. is another matter...
 
It's pretty silly how they go so OTT to block out logos and such.

Petty shit.
 
Thats deeply disturbing. Training children to be sociopaths.
 
Dana has to pay for those shoes full price, while the fighters get premium quality Venum gears at half off with the UFC coupon. I would say the fighters are better off

Bruh I've had this saved for years..
Screenshot_2019-06-18 ArRoN on Twitter.png
 
