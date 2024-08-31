Crazy we never got the Shogun/Rampage rematch!
Hendo vs Shogun 1 was one of the best fights of all time.
At least we got those two Hendo fights w Shogun.
It was so close of happening in the UFC too. Just the timing never worked out.
