13Seconds said:


Crazy we never got the Shogun/Rampage rematch!
You would think rampage would have jumped on an opportunity to avenge that loss.

It was really cool to see him make it to the UFC after an already storied career.

I still remember his debut against sakuraba.
 
Dana was cool with Rampage :)
 
I always hoped for the Rampage/Shogun rematch. If it would've happened in Japan that would've been pure gold. It's crazy to me still to this day it never happened in the UFC.
 
Shogun vs Rampage 2 in Japan
😢
Wish we had gotten that fight
 
KO Shotz said:
I always hoped for the Rampage/Shogun rematch ESPECIALLY in Japan. It's still crazy to me to this day it never happened in the UFC.
We were robbed of seeing these Pride legends settle the score.
 
HHJ said:
Sometimes shit just happens like that, its weird.

At least we got those two Hendo fights w Shogun.
Hendo vs Shogun 1 was one of the best fights of all time.
 
KO Shotz said:
HHJ said:
It was so close of happening in the UFC too. Just the timing never worked out.
 
