sabretitan said: He's so predictable. Calls Islam p4p now, meaning jj vs aspinal talks aren't going well. And does hos whole Arman is back to the drawing board and he's not automatically getting a shot. Implying he could have fought. But won't directly say it. He's just super sketch and slimy at the post presser. Can't believe a word he says as usual.

You're reading way too much into this.Just because he mentions Islam as P4P doesn't mean the JJ vs. Aspinall talks are falling apart.He's just giving credit where it's due... doesn't automatically mean he's throwing shade at other fights.Things aren’t always as simple as people make them out to be.If half of you were as smart and knowledgeable as you think, you'd be replacing Hunter Campbell, Sean Shelby, and Mick Maynard.Instead, you're just shit talking on an MMA forum.Imagine that.