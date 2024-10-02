Dan Hooker is flying out to Marbella, Spain, to see Conor McGregor and check if 'he's interested in a fight' Dan Hooker is heading to Marbella, Spain, to try and convince Conor McGregor to fight him

Major news update on potential McGregor return fight, after Chandler dropped the ball, many other stars have made it known they would face McGregor, however, it seems it is Dan Hooker that is flying out to Spain to try to discuss/negotiate a fight with McGregor.Hooker is flying across the world personally just for the chance to talk with McGregor about fighting him. This is a major step up in trying to get a McGregor fight.