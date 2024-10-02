Media Dan Hooker takes attempt to get McGregor fight to the next level.

Major news update on potential McGregor return fight, after Chandler dropped the ball, many other stars have made it known they would face McGregor, however, it seems it is Dan Hooker that is flying out to Spain to try to discuss/negotiate a fight with McGregor.

Hooker is flying across the world personally just for the chance to talk with McGregor about fighting him. This is a major step up in trying to get a McGregor fight.

Dan Hooker is flying out to Marbella, Spain, to see Conor McGregor and check if 'he's interested in a fight'

Dan Hooker is heading to Marbella, Spain, to try and convince Conor McGregor to fight him
Keeping Conor relevant is really annoying but it at least beats sitting on the sidelines for years like Chandler did
 
Conor was no longer even the most popular McGregor. Poor financial decision by this Hooker.

 
Getting on his knees just like Chandler did.. pathetic
 
giphy.gif
 
PaddyO'malley said:
Conor was no longer even the most popular McGregor. Poor financial decision by this Hooker.

This is literally the dumbest "sport" I've ever seen..... You literally are just letting yourself get knocked out for what $5k?
 
koa pomaikai said:
Money Moicano also wanted McGregor though.
He said that he Will always respect Connor because of the money but he's not dumb as Chandler tô wait on him as He believes that McGregor is too rich to fight again.
 
These dumbasses should know Mcgregor isn’t fighting anyone. Especially anyone that’s not gonna be a good company man 😉

How’d burning the boats go for you last time Dan? Go get another bad tattoo, it’s a better use of your time and money sadly.
 
TheMoa said:
He said that he Will always respect Connor because of the money but he's not dumb as Chandler tô wait on him as He believes that McGregor is too rich to fight again.
He wants him just think he isn’t fighting.
 
BigTruck said:
This is literally the dumbest "sport" I've ever seen..... You literally are just letting yourself get knocked out for what $5k?
A lot of people fight and get KOed for free. Also, you get to KO someone, some people would pay money to get a chance to physically hurt others.
 
remember guys, fighter's rather simp to a mentally ill narcissist who will likely waste their career to get paid rather than unionize and take action.
 
