Damsel on Netflix

Green Belt
Nov 28, 2021
1,173
1,906
Anyone see this?

I got bored one day and saw this movie out on Netflix. It looked like some cheap budget fantasy movie about dragons. Also has that girl who plays Eleven in Stranger Things.

I didn't expect anything from this movie but it wasn't bad. The special effects and CGI was what I expected to be as well the performances, although Eleven seemed to have put a lot of heart into it.

The story was a lot better than I expected. In short, it's about a girl who has to fight a dragon. There is a twist, but nothing really unpredictable; it's just executed well.
Being titled "Damsel" I thought it was going to be your average "girl power" movie where a tiny girl is beating up grown ass men and doing shit she shouldn't be capable of, but it wasn't quite like that. Within the context of the movie's world, everything the protagonist did was believable. As the movie progresses, you can see her character grow tougher from when she started. It sort of has Predator vibes in that it's a story about a weaker protagonist going up against a much more powerful creature using cunning and wit. In fact I'd say it's a better "Predator movie" than many of the predator movies that's come out.

The dragon's design was interesting in that they made it look less reptilian and the fire it breathes was more like napalm than just fire.

There are few things that don't really make sense or give the protagonist too much plot armor, like dudes with swords charging a flying, fire breathing dragon 10 times their size or the magic worms that insta-heal wounds. But whatever. I wasn't expecting much from this movie anyway and it surprised me.
 
Looked like standard girlboss horse shit written for the "modern audience", gave it a miss.
 
Looked like standard girlboss horse shit written for the "modern audience", gave it a miss.
I expected it to be too but gave it a go out of boredom, and I was ready to roast the shit out of it. But it surprised me. It is "girl boss" shit but executed pretty well. Eleven is a noble girl but the movie gives hints that she is a bit different and tougher than the average girl, and she starts to learn and toughen up more as the movie progresses. She struggles, gets her ass kicked, but eventually adapts.

In contrast, the girl boss movies that execute this concept poorly have the protagonist be badass at everything from the get go with nowhere for the character to develop. Also such movies make a point to show the women being better than men, but this movie doesn't do that although the all male characters pretty much get sidelined.
 
