Anyone see this?



I got bored one day and saw this movie out on Netflix. It looked like some cheap budget fantasy movie about dragons. Also has that girl who plays Eleven in Stranger Things.



I didn't expect anything from this movie but it wasn't bad. The special effects and CGI was what I expected to be as well the performances, although Eleven seemed to have put a lot of heart into it.



The story was a lot better than I expected. In short, it's about a girl who has to fight a dragon. There is a twist, but nothing really unpredictable; it's just executed well.

Being titled "Damsel" I thought it was going to be your average "girl power" movie where a tiny girl is beating up grown ass men and doing shit she shouldn't be capable of, but it wasn't quite like that. Within the context of the movie's world, everything the protagonist did was believable. As the movie progresses, you can see her character grow tougher from when she started. It sort of has Predator vibes in that it's a story about a weaker protagonist going up against a much more powerful creature using cunning and wit. In fact I'd say it's a better "Predator movie" than many of the predator movies that's come out.



The dragon's design was interesting in that they made it look less reptilian and the fire it breathes was more like napalm than just fire.



There are few things that don't really make sense or give the protagonist too much plot armor, like dudes with swords charging a flying, fire breathing dragon 10 times their size or the magic worms that insta-heal wounds. But whatever. I wasn't expecting much from this movie anyway and it surprised me.