Media Damon Jackson says he's moving up to lightweight

(For the record last Saturday Jackson got 30-25'd by Chepe Mariscal who missed weight by like 5 pounds)

Cliffs:
- Says he's still trying to figure out WTF went wrong
- Had a great camp, one of his best camps ever, and worked really hard training for this fight
- Can't blame it all on the fact that Chepe's bitch ass missed weight although he does think it's a factor
- his previous opponent Alex [Hernandez] also missed weight
- says he's moving to LW, wants to eat some steaks and be happy
- Wants to fight again in Oct/Nov
- Says if he ever has such a shitty performance again it will be the last time you ever see him fight
 
I'd like to see him have a ponytail for his LW debut, I only see his hair getting more and more beautiful as he moves up in weight.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
I don’t know if the average Sherbro can relate to this. What kind of manlet do you have to be to move UP to lightweight?
Click to expand...
Dustin Poirier... Charles Oliveira... Conor Mcgregor... Max Holloway... Renato Moicano...
 
