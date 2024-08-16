





(For the record last Saturday Jackson got 30-25'd by Chepe Mariscal who missed weight by like 5 pounds)



Cliffs:

- Says he's still trying to figure out WTF went wrong

- Had a great camp, one of his best camps ever, and worked really hard training for this fight

- Can't blame it all on the fact that Chepe's bitch ass missed weight although he does think it's a factor

- his previous opponent Alex [Hernandez] also missed weight

- says he's moving to LW, wants to eat some steaks and be happy

- Wants to fight again in Oct/Nov

- Says if he ever has such a shitty performance again it will be the last time you ever see him fight