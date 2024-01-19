holy shittttt they released it and it looks sketch as hell. follow up tweets in the thread below.



we'll see what comes of this but it looks like a set up.













CLIFFS:



fbi's version of what happened with the bombs: the pipe bombs placed at RND and DNC headquarters was dangerous enough to "kill". "viable devices" according to the FBI washington field office.



few months ago capitol police released surveillance video showing the moment the bomb were discovered and that video raises questions.





- newly released video shows the discovery of the DNC bomb at 1:05 pm on j6



- guy in backpack comes into frame at 105. approaches police car talks to the driver side then the passenger side and then moves to another black suv beside it (secret service). metro PD was part of the secret service detail.



- guy in backpack is alerting the metro PD and secret service about the pipe bomb feet away planted by the the park bench outside the DNC.





odd things about this:



- metro pd and secret service look very unconcerned



- between 107 and 109 they are very lackadaisical, just lingering around uninterested



- secret service and metro PD allowed a group of children to cross the street in the direct of the pipe bomb literally walking within feet of the bench where it was placed



- secret service was walking within feet of the bomb too



- a minute later capitol police office walks up to the bomb, takes a picture of it, gives a thumbs up, leaves, then the metro PD car and secret service car leave then the video's over



- from very reputable sources that have seen the extended version of the video, minutes after that they have a bomb safe robot dismantle and diffuse bomb



- why the unconcern by metro pd and secret service for themselves, the children, and kamala harris who was the protectee? this sheer lack of concern juxtaposes with the fact they needed a bomb safe robot to diffuse the alleged pipe bomb



- who is the man in the backpack that let metro PD and secret service know about the bomb?



- even if the bomb is fake they should have a protocol that they need to follow which was violated by how carelessly they acted



- more importantly how did they know it was a fake bomb which allowed them to act so carelessly and if they knew it was fake why would they go through the charade of having it inspected by a robot?



- these questions get darker when seen in the full context. with the DNC bomb, what's the history of this bomb? according to the FBI and the surveillance footage they presented to the public, the bombs weren't j6 bombs in that they weren't planted on j6. they were planted the evening before about 8pm on j5. at the time the backpack guy told the authorities about the bomb, that bomb was sitting out there very conspicuously at the foot the bench for over 17 hours. undiscovered by motorists, it was a high foot traffic area (especially during the day on j6), a scooter was parked there, there's a regularly stationed DNC security guard that missed it, and the most bizarre note is that the secret service who did a sweep of the area where kamala harris was, they managed to miss the bomb too. sitting there 17 horus undiscovered. very hard to imagine.



- about the kamal harris issue, she had secret service detail because she was VP-elect and she was a hair's width away from the explosive device which was according to the narrative the most insurrectionist type aspect of j6 and the government considers pipe bombs to be weapons of mass destruction



- that leads us to the bizarre question that compounds the suspicion and mystery. why would kamala harris actively cover up the fact that she was in the DNC building at the time? her political interests would be to milk that for all it's worth. "first woman of color, VP-elect, who came within a hair's width of being killed by this live explosive device" and she doesn't mention it at all?



- joe biden considers j6 big enough that he gave a big speech at the 3rd anniversary



- j6 and the false understanding of insurrection and trump's involvement is the basis of the sham legal theory the regime is trying to use to take trump off the ballot and to remove him from the democratic process using extracurricular means. kamala harris is milking j6 but for whatever reason even at the 3rd anniversary didn't mention "hey btw i almost lost my life. i came within feet of the pipebomb which almost killed me". why did she cover this up? that does not make any sense



- according to the blaze, the guy with the backback who walked up to police and warned them outside the DNC is a plain clothed officer with the capitol police. they didn't tell us that for 3 years





the whole thing stinks. the theory is that this was a false flag, and if the capitol stuff didn't happen, they would have milked this pipebomb thing hard