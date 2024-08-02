Damn I miss the old Pizza Hut restaurants

speaking of chain pizza places, i went to round table earlier this week. hadn't had it in years. man, round table is still damn good! i don't know what it is, but immediately after the first bite i knew it was round table. lots of places are not like that. as an example, i think mountain mikes sucks. my family love that place, and i always wonder why. their ingredients are fucking bland. like no flavor whatsoever. as far as chains go, i'm sticking with round table. they just charge too much money. way too much.