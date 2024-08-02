Damn I miss the old Pizza Hut restaurants

Dad used to take us there back in the 80s and it was great. Pizza delivered to your table on a sizzling pan, great salad bar, ice cold soda in a big red glass, a juke box the girls used to dance to while waiting for their food. Good times.
1722558545788.jpeg
 
mb23100 said:
Bakersfield still has an old school one right down to the Pac-Man machine and red cups. Pizza is just as good as i remember as a kid.
Bakersfield you say? Sounds great if you want to deal meth-heads, criminals and god-awful weather.


Where do I sign-up?
 
Pizza Hut tasted better because we were young and did not know any better. The same goes for Subway and other chains. Once we got older and actually had decent pizza and deli and then had Pizza Hut again, we think “Man, this tasted better back in the day.” Nah, we were just young and getting anything like that was a treat.
 
probably with the same workers as well.

the pizza hut stores were cool, but the ones i really miss are the old school taco bell ones. man, those were awesome lol.
 
Crushing it at bookbowl just to get the free personal pan pizzas. Renting Nintendo then Sega games on the way home. Mighta even get a gi joe guy or a ninja turtle if ya played your cards right. Back in the back in the days.
 
speaking of chain pizza places, i went to round table earlier this week. hadn't had it in years. man, round table is still damn good! i don't know what it is, but immediately after the first bite i knew it was round table. lots of places are not like that. as an example, i think mountain mikes sucks. my family love that place, and i always wonder why. their ingredients are fucking bland. like no flavor whatsoever. as far as chains go, i'm sticking with round table. they just charge too much money. way too much.
 
I mean kinda ...but alsothose places we all loved as kids really did change up the ingredients and recipes and also made shit worse. Also jets kicks the shit out of your mom and pop pizza places and pizza hut old and new
 
I thought the same before i went to the one in Bakersfield. It was exactly like i remembered. Cast iron pan, buttery crust those delicious tomato chunks. I stop there everytime i drive through. Was there 4 months ago.
 
Gutter Chris said:
I mean kinda ...but alsothose places we all loved as kids really did change up the ingredients and recipes and also made shit worse. Also jets kicks the shit out of your mom and pop pizza places and pizza hut old and new
Pizza Hut was fine. I remember the ones I went had an arcade in the back with a couple of games. There are the memories that made these places taste so good. A time when life was much simpler. In essence, nostalgia.



I mean, if I driving in the middle of nowhere and saw an old school Taco Bell or McDonald’s, I’d probably stop by for something.1722561772090.jpeg

1722561863261.jpeg

I also miss 90s Sunday with their v cut and their interior.

1722561958520.jpeg


IMG_3441.jpeg
 
