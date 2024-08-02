Damn I miss the old Pizza Hut restaurants

AFanNotAFighter
Yeah there are a few around still but not like it used to be. Their pizza was way better tasting back then too.They still have a sit down Pizza Hut in Acworth
Bakersfield you say? Sounds great if you want to deal meth-heads, criminals and god-awful weather.Bakersfield still has an old school one right down to the Pac-Man machine and red cups. Pizza is just as good as i remember as a kid.
The original founders of Pizza Hut stated that when they sold it the new owners used sub par ingredients.For some reason, pizza tasted better back then.
There's a few around still but the experience and food just isn't like it used to be.There was still one up here in NorCal until recently
Bakersfield still has an old school one right down to the Pac-Man machine and red cups. Pizza is just as good as i remember as a kid.
Pizza Hut tasted better because we were young and did not know any better. The same goes for Subway and other chains. Once we got older and actually had decent pizza and deli and then had Pizza Hut again, we think “Man, this tasted better back in the day.” Nah, we were just young and getting anything like that was a treat.
I thought the same before i went to the one in Bakersfield. It was exactly like i remembered. Cast iron pan, buttery crust those delicious tomato chunks. I stop there everytime i drive through. Was there 4 months ago.Pizza Hut tasted better because we were young and did not know any better. The same goes for Subway and other chains. Once we got older and actually had decent pizza and deli and then had Pizza Hut again, we think “Man, this tasted better back in the day.” Nah, we were just young and getting anything like that was a treat.
Fk yes, Jets is the best around hereI mean kinda ...but alsothose places we all loved as kids really did change up the ingredients and recipes and also made shit worse. Also jets kicks the shit out of your mom and pop pizza places and pizza hut old and new
Pizza Hut was fine. I remember the ones I went had an arcade in the back with a couple of games. There are the memories that made these places taste so good. A time when life was much simpler. In essence, nostalgia.I mean kinda ...but alsothose places we all loved as kids really did change up the ingredients and recipes and also made shit worse. Also jets kicks the shit out of your mom and pop pizza places and pizza hut old and new
Eat first and meth laterBakersfield you say? Sounds great if you want to deal meth-heads, criminals and god-awful weather.
Where do I sign-up?