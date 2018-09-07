Crime Dallas Officer Kills Man in Apartment "She Thought Was Hers"

www.reuters.com/article/us-texas-shooting/dallas-officer-kills-man-in-apartment-she-thought-was-hers-police-idUSKCN1LN243

"(Reuters) - A Dallas police officer arrived in full uniform on Thursday night at an apartment she thought was hers, entered it, and shot and killed a man who lived there, police said, citing the officer’s account of what happened.

Once inside the wrong apartment, the officer fired her weapon, striking the victim, a 26-year-old male, who was treated at the scene by responding officers and pronounced dead later after being taken to hospital, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement on Friday."

The more I think about this, the more I'm convinced that this was a deliberate murder. Without even wondering how a grown person can mistake someone else's apartment for their own, how did she even get into the apartment?

Imo, she broke into the apartment and killed the dude for reasons that will come out later. It's insane to me that Reuters even printed her alibi in the headline. It's obvious bullshit.

While we're here, guess the victim's race. It may surprise you.

Mods: Feel free to merge this with the police megathread, I just couldn't find it.
 
And not arrested on scene, surprise, surprise.
 
She was just trying to get home to his family.
 
I agree with you on it being a deliberate murder as well. Theres no other way.
 
I read witnesses on scene heard "open up police", sounds a little fishy.
 
Well, at least she'll get paid time off for killing an innocent man.

That counts for something, right?
 
If it turns out:

1. This was a big, motel style, shared hallways apartment house.
2. The cop's actual unit was next door on the same floor or in the exact same position on a different floor.
3. The cop had very recently moved into the residence.
4. The door was ajar.
5. The lights were out prior to the shots being fired.

I might consider this a conceivable, unintended accident.
 
If you don't want to get shot by the police you shouldn't live in your own apartment. The officer just wanted to get home safely to her family living in his apartment. Blue Apartments matter.
 
She should be charged and treated in the same manner as anyone else who did this as it had nothing to with her professional duties. Hearing the current facts, it sounds like manslaughter is the correct charge. If it's proven that the man and her have some kind of relationship, then I would probably lean toward this being an intentional murder which carries steeper penalties.
 
Quequeg said:
Wow! and people actually argue that police are not above the law?
well if he would have just complied with the officer by not living in his own house none of this would have happened.
 
BangersAndSmash said:
She should be charged and treated in the same manner as anyone else who did this as it had nothing to with her professional duties. Hearing the current facts, it sounds like manslaughter is the correct charge. If it's proven that the man and her have some kind of relationship, then I would probably lean toward this being an intentional murder which carries steeper penalties.
I see what you're saying, but if she gets off with manslaughter, then that means anyone who ever kills their neighbor ever again should just say they thought it was their house. Her facts don't make a lick of sense. How did she get into the house? If the door was open, how did she not realize that the decorations and pictures were not hers?
 
