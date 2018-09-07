"(Reuters) - A Dallas police officer arrived in full uniform on Thursday night at an apartment she thought was hers, entered it, and shot and killed a man who lived there, police said, citing the officer’s account of what happened.Once inside the wrong apartment, the officer fired her weapon, striking the victim, a 26-year-old male, who was treated at the scene by responding officers and pronounced dead later after being taken to hospital, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement on Friday."The more I think about this, the more I'm convinced that this was a deliberate murder. Without even wondering how a grown person can mistake someone else's apartment for their own, how did she even get into the apartment?Imo, she broke into the apartment and killed the dude for reasons that will come out later. It's insane to me that Reuters even printed her alibi in the headline. It's obvious bullshit.While we're here, guess the victim's race. It may surprise you.Mods: Feel free to merge this with the police megathread, I just couldn't find it.