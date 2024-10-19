Daiane Silva Health Update (Coma)

Bubzeh
Not sure how this has been swept under the rug for the last 5 weeks but it seems Daiane Silva has been in a coma since her failed weight cut prior to her PFL London bout against Eman Almudhaf.
I do hate blindly copying tweets into threads and I'm about 4 days away from uninstalling the putrid, hate-filled app, but sadly I can't find any trace of this story elsewhere and it seems it’s still everyone’s primary method of breaking news.
Fingers crossed she pulls through. Horrible situation.
