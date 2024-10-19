Daiane Silva Health Update (Coma)

Not sure how this has been swept under the rug for the last 5 weeks but it seems Daiane Silva has been in a coma since her failed weight cut prior to her PFL London bout against Eman Almudhaf.

1729365855455.png

I do hate blindly copying tweets into threads and I'm about 4 days away from uninstalling the putrid, hate-filled app, but sadly I can't find any trace of this story elsewhere and it seems it’s still everyone’s primary method of breaking news.



Fingers crossed she pulls through. Horrible situation.
 
The fact this was not reported on until Cyborg mentioned her is incredibly disturbing.

It sure seems like PFL/Bellator was trying to sweep under the rug that one of their fighters was in a coma due to excessive weight cutting.

 
4 days away sir?.. that's pretty specific lol
 
Sending prayers for Daiane Silva and her loved ones.
 
