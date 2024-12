genecop said: Unless your being physically abused , how does one get tricked into porn? Click to expand...

Not sure on the specifics but they probably told the girls it's just for the portfolio and every model needs to start out doing this to be successful (something like that I imagine). Whatever it was they wouldn't be charged with such serious crimes if there wasn't a degree of manipulation involved. Reminds me of that other site that got charged with similar crimes. They told the girls it was just for a private collection and wouldn't be going on the internet then they put it up on their website and some sick individuals sent the videos to their friends and families.