Cutting Mokaev after his big break out was mistake - Manel Kape is gamed and wanna sell fights but Mokaaev understood and sold the fight with him

Kape just is an idiot, he did those kind of things in Japan too before he came to the UFC.



I hate this dumb selling the fight shit, dawg if there is some real animosity yeah you can sell the fight like that. But if you just cause trouble and brawls for the sake of it how is that selling the fight?

Nobody cared about this fight other than hardcore who actually follow MMA closely, also this type of behaviour attracts a crowd that makes MMA appear more unprofessional as it already is. We have enough of these people around.