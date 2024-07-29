Cutting Mokaev after his big break out was mistake - Manel Kape is gamed and wanna sell fights but Mokaaev understood and sold the fight with him

Example Kape was trying to sell a fight with Kara france but Kara was avoiding hard and it came off as if Manel was bullying and made him look bad but he was trying to make people interested in the fight I remember Izzy was forced to stand up for Kara as he wouldn´t stand up for himself.

But Mokaev did the opposite and sold the fight with Manel Kape and both fighters popularity now goes thru the roof and the UFC cuts him now?++ for what exactly he should be rewarded instead for selling the shxt out of this fight
 
HHJ said:
No one is ever gonna be interested in Mokaev beefing w someone. We all know how he fights.
People are interested no matter how he fights. He has strong hater-base that alone means he is popular.

There is two ways to measure a fighters popularity strong fan-base or haterbase but they always tune in
 
octagonation said:
People are interested no matter how he fights. He has hater-base that alone means he is popular.

There is two ways to measure a fighters popularity strong fan-base or haterbase but they always tune in
That wasnt the case here.

All we knew is Kape and Mokaev kept getting into altercations. No one really cared. Most people just laughed seeing tiny guys easily seperated by security.

It was only after we heard Mokaev was gone from the UFC, and the interview he gave after his match that anyone is still talking about this match really.
 
HHJ said:
That wasnt the case here.

All we knew is Kape and Mokaev kept getting into altercations. No one really cared. Most people just laughed seeing tiny guys easily seperated by security.

It was only after we heard Mokaev was gone from the UFC, and the interview he gave after his match that anyone is still talking about this match really.
PPL hating to just hate manlets but he has the most followers in his division. The only good thing that came out of the FW is him and Kape. The entire division is fuking boring
 
Kape just is an idiot, he did those kind of things in Japan too before he came to the UFC.

I hate this dumb selling the fight shit, dawg if there is some real animosity yeah you can sell the fight like that. But if you just cause trouble and brawls for the sake of it how is that selling the fight?
Nobody cared about this fight other than hardcore who actually follow MMA closely, also this type of behaviour attracts a crowd that makes MMA appear more unprofessional as it already is. We have enough of these people around.
 
Part of selling a fight usually involves it being entertaining as well, both guys failed on that department big time, and justified their card placement in the process.
 
UFC has not gone down the road of Hater Base or Influencer like Jake Paul who most watch hoping he will lose. Though we all have fighters we want to lose it is always better to have fans than haters. Dana does support Trump and he is basically just an "influencer" whose job is to generate attention from the media and public alike. Fans, and haters — an influencer wants their name on the lips of ‘em all. A shot at him is what he wants... sad.
 
