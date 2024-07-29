Cutting Mokaev after his big break out was mistake - Manel Kape is gamed and wanna sell fights but Mokaaev understood and sold the fight with him

octagonation
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 917
- Reaction score
- 1,150
Example Kape was trying to sell a fight with Kara france but Kara was avoiding hard and it came off as if Manel was bullying and made him look bad but he was trying to make people interested in the fight I remember Izzy was forced to stand up for Kara as he wouldn´t stand up for himself.
But Mokaev did the opposite and sold the fight with Manel Kape and both fighters popularity now goes thru the roof and the UFC cuts him now?++ for what exactly he should be rewarded instead for selling the shxt out of this fight
