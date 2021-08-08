  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Current State of America MASS PSYCHOSİS

Mass psychosis explains Antifa and BLM

But currently we can all tell our political and corporate elitists have become mad. Last week we had the American Medical Association saying that your sex should not be on your birth certificate because of "feelings." And as the vaccinated are getting covid in the USA and around the world, our politicians, doctors, CDC and Health Departments are still trying to mandate masks and mandate vaccines

More than half of people know our current leadership has gone mad.

This can only end up with something volatile happening. I don't know what will happen, but it's going to be big
 
Can only get worse before it gets better. Sadly it's only when we're faced with real issues that people get centered again.
 
this video i post below is along the same lines but i think its a little better as this guy can actually identify the specific form of psychosis that are forming on both the left and the right (in other videos and speeches as well). i read a few of hedges books and it really explains where we are right now.

this video also does not go deeply enough into one the most likely forms of psychosis-- the rise of strong men and dictators and cult like personality figures who claim to be the only ones who can solve the problem but who are con men and actually part of the problem. frankly this video seems to be a bit one dimensional and geared along party lines a bit.

the ts video seems intentionally geared towards identifying the risks of psychosis on the left but spends only a minute or two on the likely psychosis forming on the right. i call bullshit on this video and think its part of the problem.





the war room is nearly 100% of the time just a proof of this mass psychosis divided perfectly along party lines. crazies on both sides and neither group thinking much at all.
 
spacegnome said:
Not to mention the majority of War Room people are actively exposed to opposing view points. Imagine the average person in a liberal city or rural conservative town who is in a complete echo-chamber.

Ultimately, I blame the politicians, schools and the media. I feel like a few generations ago, most people knew inherently to distrust politicians and the media, to challenge their own beliefs and to promote discussion of other ideas. But nowadays it seems much rarer, likely due to people not being exposed to those ideas in school, at home and in their neighbourhoods.
 
İ know there are crazies in both Side but so called liberals pushing the authoritarian covid policies at the moment
 
nihilistxn85 said:
İ know there are crazies in both Side but so called liberals pushing the authoritarian covid policies at the moment
You just proved you are part of the problem friend. You need better sources of information if you really want to understand these issues.

This is NOT a left right issue. If you think it is you are propagandized.
 
oh wow, a person taking money from the Russians is writing and producing videos about America declining. Seems 100% on the up and up.
 
Ruling class is using science and progressivism to opress the people
So even though i dont like conservatives
İ stand by them because they are resisting
 
nihilistxn85 said:
Ruling class is using science and progressivism to opress the people
So even though i dont like conservatives
İ stand by them because they are resisting
It's mostly conservatives standing for freedoms right now.

If anyone still believes in individual freedoms, the Constitution, it's time we all unite and stand up against the Democrats, Corporations, Big Tech censors, RINO's, CDC, Health Departments that are trying to take away our freedoms and destroy the Constitution

Whoever you aligned with, if you stand for freedom against those in the above paragraph, lets stand against them and fight however best we can.
 
Diogenes of Sinope said:
No exaggeration, I dont even think America even has 10 years left
That’s because it’s going to become Super America

7af2a992d19eab40a66abb913c314cd4
 
I guess that video is pretty spot on. Unfortunately this is the way it's always been and more than likely will always be.

Until the majority of the worlds population decides to put a premium on self education, and self reflection. We will continue to fall into the same traps.

This will probably never happen though because most humans always try to take the quickest, easiest route from point A to point B. It's in our nature.

Why try to understand the world around you for yourself (a life long pursuit) when you can just have some smooth talking, suit wearing slick, explain the world to you?
 
America has lost touch with reality. We encourage mental illness now.

If you feel like a woman you are a woman.

Your gender identity can change on a daily basis.

Also strangely enough it seems so many people trust the government and MSM. We are dumbing down as a nation and the government knows it. They are taking full advantage and they would never let a juicy pandemic like this pass by without getting something out of its citizens. They no longer work for the people
 
MaxMMA said:
I guess that video is pretty spot on. Unfortunately this is the way it's always been and more than likely will always be.

Until the majority of the worlds population decides to put a premium on self education, and self reflection. We will continue to fall into the same traps.

This will probably never happen though because most humans always try to take the quickest, easiest route from point A to point B. It's in our nature.

Why try to understand the world around you for yourself (a life long pursuit) when you can just have some smooth talking, suit wearing slick, explain the world to you?
Part of the problem is that you have to learn the truth.

Today, our current leaders are just educated fools.

American Medical Association is the latest example.
 
