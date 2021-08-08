nihilistxn85
this video is along the same lines but i think its a little better as this guy can actually identify rthe specific form of psychosis that are forming on both the left and the right. i read a few of hedges books and it really explains where we are right now.
the war room is nearly 100% of the time just a proof of this mass psychosis divided perfectly along party lines. crazies on both sides and neither group thinking much at all.
We are on a free fall right now.No exaggeration, I dont even think America even has 10 years left
İ know there are crazies in both Side but so called liberals pushing the authoritarian covid policies at the moment
You just proved you are part of the problem friend. You need better sources of information if you really want to understand these issues.

This is NOT a left right issue. If you think it is you are propagandized.
This is NOT a left right issue. If you think it is you are propagandized.
It's mostly conservatives standing for freedoms right now.
So even though i dont like conservatives
İ stand by them because they are resisting
Only a miracle could save us
Well, somehow, we have an entire generation who are confused about the most basic shit: sex/gender (male/female), so mass psychosis isn't that surprising.
Part of the problem is that you have to learn the truth.I guess that video is pretty spot on. Unfortunately this is the way it's always been and more than likely will always be.
Until the majority of the worlds population decides to put a premium on self education, and self reflection. We will continue to fall into the same traps.
This will probably never happen though because most humans always try to take the quickest, easiest route from point A to point B. It's in our nature.
Why try to understand the world around you for yourself (a life long pursuit) when you can just have some smooth talking, suit wearing slick, explain the world to you?