Current Opinion on Dricus' cardio?

Dude has always had a very exhausting style so I don't feel like his cardio wad ever bad. Plus in the fights where he got tired he still finished the dudes lol. I know his nose was messed up as well until the Whittaker fight.

Before Strickland I already thought his cardio was fine but after the Strickland fight I now think his cardio is insane. Dude was fighting at a high pace, throwing bombs, exploding with takedown attempts, spinning shit etc...

As the fight went deeper instead of slowing down he started throwing more and putting 100% power into everything. Also he maintained his guard throught the whole fight. Typically if somebody gets tired their guard gradually gets lower and lower, their output wanes, they start moving backwards... Dricus kept going forward, hands up and fucking throwing kill shots deep into rd 5. While he did look a bit tired by the end, he immediately raised his hands then jumped onto the cage fence and not once was he hunching over or holding onto the fence like guys that are gassed out typically do. His posture after the fight was fine and he seemed to still have plenty of energy.

I know people that still say he has shit cardio, what do you guys think? Anybody still think he has bad cardio and can you explain why because personally I think he has nutty cardio to fight like that for 5 rds.
 
His style isn't pretty which makes him look gassed but the Strickland fight proved that he does have cardio. Also didn't he get his nose fixed or some shit?
 
His style isn't pretty. He just has a permanent gassed looked. Strickland fight proved that he does habe cardio. Also didn't he get his nose fixed or some shit?
Yes before the Whittaker fight. I think he has insane levels of cardio to be able to fight like that for 5 rds but I'm arguing with a friend that still maintains he has shit cardio. When I said how Dricus fought he was like "Strickland did the same thing for 5 rds and didn't gas out". Until the end of rd 5 Strickland was just touching, it's not the same at all lol. Dricus was exploding, doing high energy shit all fight and throwing with power. Strickland was just trying to touch him up, not take his head off. Totally different.
 
