Current Favourite Top 5, Active UFC Fighters

I know this was discussed in March 2014 (Thank you Sherdog AI engine) but forgive me I like ruminating over lists.
My current top 5 , active favourite UFC fighters
In no particular order.
Hooker
Dern
Holloway
Arnold Allen
Leon Edwards
Charlie Olives
Fuck France Moicano
.
Only Moicano has come into my top 5. I just find the guy hilariously entertaining but making a lot of sense. (Ignoring all political views). His Showmethemoney podcast is unmissable for me. His fight against BSD woke me up regarding is level (he's actually really fucking good!).
I kept my working out ( like in math tests back in the day) not that this is scored or anything.
EDIT: Fuck, I missed Charlie Olives. Sorry Money, you have to go.
