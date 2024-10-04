Current Favourite Top 5, Active UFC Fighters

BangBang

BangBang

I know this was discussed in March 2014 (Thank you Sherdog AI engine) but forgive me I like ruminating over lists.

My current top 5 , active favourite UFC fighters

In no particular order.

Hooker Dern
Holloway
Arnold Allen
Leon Edwards
Charlie Olives
Fuck France Moicano
[S]Shavkat[/S]

.

Only Moicano has come into my top 5. I just find the guy hilariously entertaining but making a lot of sense. (Ignoring all political views). His Showmethemoney podcast is unmissable for me. His fight against BSD woke me up regarding is level (he's actually really fucking good!).

I kept my working out ( like in math tests back in the day) not that this is scored or anything.

EDIT: Fuck, I missed Charlie Olives. Sorry Money, you have to go.
 
My fav to watch right now:

  • Aspinall
  • Islam
  • Dustin
  • Arman
  • ShavedKat
  • Sandhagen
  • Max
Poatan honorable mention but besides Izzy and Jiri, he hasn't fought anyone that interested me more than just catching the KO highlight later.
 
Ankalaev, Umar, Imavov, Shavkat, Evloev,
 
Holloway
Pereira
Aspinall

Maybe Lopes
Maybe Oliveira
Maybe Sandhagen
 
1. Islam
2. Umar
3. Poirier
4a. Shavkhat
4b. Holloway
 
Jones
Alex
Aldo
Gaethje
Max


Topuria on the rise for me
 
