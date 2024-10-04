Current Favourite Top 5, Active UFC Fighters

I know this was discussed in March 2014 (Thank you Sherdog AI engine) but forgive me I like ruminating over lists.



My current top 5 , active favourite UFC fighters



In no particular order.



Hooker Dern

Holloway

Arnold Allen

Leon Edwards

Charlie Olives

Fuck France Moicano

[S]Shavkat[/S]



.



Only Moicano has come into my top 5. I just find the guy hilariously entertaining but making a lot of sense. (Ignoring all political views). His Showmethemoney podcast is unmissable for me. His fight against BSD woke me up regarding is level (he's actually really fucking good!).



I kept my working out ( like in math tests back in the day) not that this is scored or anything.



EDIT: Fuck, I missed Charlie Olives. Sorry Money, you have to go.