Curious about Weight Classes

Aside from “styles make matches,” there is no more ubiquitous phrase in the world of MMA than “there are weight classes for a reason.” I am not sure that I really understand the significance of weight classes. The weight classes only apply at weigh-ins, not when the matches actually take place, and it seems that more and more fighters are moving into and out of different classes. So, to help understand how why weight classes matter at the professional level, I wonder: How would someone like top-ranked featherweight Ilia Topuria, just as an example, weighing in at 145, do against a lightweight weighing in at 155? Topuria likely can’t beat the top-ranked lightweight in that admittedly artificial scenario. But would he be expected to beat the 50th-ranked lightweight who weighs in at 155? What about the 20th-ranked lightweight? In other words, where would the top-ranked featherweight, weighing in as a featherweight, rank among lightweights? (Using Topuria and featherweights/lightweights as an example)