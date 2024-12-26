Curious about Weight Classes

Not sure if you’ve seen them or not, but you need to see the Islam vs. Volk fights as that will answer your question as to how a top ranked FW would do against a top ranked LW.



Topuria competed at LW and did fairly well, however he’s better suited for FW. The best FWs in the world would do well at LW, however they will eventually run into issues with fighters who will have a size advantage on them.



Weight classes are necessary. If there were no weight classes it would all be open weight fights. The events would never get sanctioned by most athletic commissions and the sport would be dominated by heavyweights and some light heavyweights.



There’s been open weight fights in the past, however it’s usually all heavyweights and light heavyweights competing against each other. PRIDE had many open weight fights and tournaments. I would recommend you watch some of those if you haven’t. Some of the greatest fighters ever competed in them.