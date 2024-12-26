Curious about Weight Classes

Aside from “styles make matches,” there is no more ubiquitous phrase in the world of MMA than “there are weight classes for a reason.” I am not sure that I really understand the significance of weight classes. The weight classes only apply at weigh-ins, not when the matches actually take place, and it seems that more and more fighters are moving into and out of different classes. So, to help understand how why weight classes matter at the professional level, I wonder: How would someone like top-ranked featherweight Ilia Topuria, just as an example, weighing in at 145, do against a lightweight weighing in at 155? Topuria likely can’t beat the top-ranked lightweight in that admittedly artificial scenario. But would he be expected to beat the 50th-ranked lightweight who weighs in at 155? What about the 20th-ranked lightweight? In other words, where would the top-ranked featherweight, weighing in as a featherweight, rank among lightweights? (Using Topuria and featherweights/lightweights as an example)
 
Not sure if you’ve seen them or not, but you need to see the Islam vs. Volk fights as that will answer your question as to how a top ranked FW would do against a top ranked LW.

Topuria competed at LW and did fairly well, however he’s better suited for FW. The best FWs in the world would do well at LW, however they will eventually run into issues with fighters who will have a size advantage on them.

Weight classes are necessary. If there were no weight classes it would all be open weight fights. The events would never get sanctioned by most athletic commissions and the sport would be dominated by heavyweights and some light heavyweights.

There’s been open weight fights in the past, however it’s usually all heavyweights and light heavyweights competing against each other. PRIDE had many open weight fights and tournaments. I would recommend you watch some of those if you haven’t. Some of the greatest fighters ever competed in them.
 
No weight classes back to fun circus fights!!!! Let them do steroids too!!

Weight classes are important but the questions are about safe weight cutting.

Not even the GOAT Mighty Mouse would fight beyond Bantam, and he ruled Fly Weight. It is not just reach, or weight when they are on top of you... "size matters" she said.
 
