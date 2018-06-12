Cuban Boxing Fundamentals

1.Guard position: The optimal position to start and finish any action. It is defensive by default. With a good guard you are protected against offensive actions and in the optimal position to attack and counter attack.



2.Displacement: Once the student controls the guard position, he can learn the basic displacements. What we call footwork. First the boxer learns to move forward, then backwards and later side-to-side. Once that is learned, the next thing is the pendulum step (“ el paso péndulo”). Guillermo Rigondeaux is a master at this.



3. To Turn: To pivot on one food to change direction quickly in any technical-tactical boxing action. The boxer has to learn to pivot to both sides, before he learns to punch. This was the trade mark of Pernell Whitaker



4. Straight punches: Jab to the head. Jab to the body. Cross to the head. Cross to the body in that order.



5. Uppercuts: Uppercut with the leading hand to the head. Uppercut with the leading hand to the body. Uppercut with the rear hand to the head. Uppercut with the rear hand to the body.



6. Hooks: Hook with the leading hand to the head. Hook with the leading hand to the body. Hook with the rear hand to the head. Hook with the rear hand to the body. Once you learned to punch, it is time to learn to defend from those punches.



7. Arms defenses: Parry and block



8. Defense with your body: Bob and weave



9. Defenses with legs: Side steps, backward steps and pivots.