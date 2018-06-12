Cuban Boxing Fundamentals

AndyMaBobs
The purpose of this thread is to just compile some information I've come across about the Cuban style. This stuff isn't exclusive to Cuban boxers as when you get down to it, this is all just good boxing. It's focusing on these very tiny basics that ultimately make the big difference in boxing. In my understanding the reason that Cubans and Eastern Bloc fighters do so well, is that boxing is more like a school syllabus, than the more rag tag approach of fighting gyms in the US and UK. In the UK there are coaches in London who teach a very bare basics approach to attack and defence and others that teach a the stone wall, the lock etc. It seems that Cuba and Russia have more uniform styles (if we are generalising).
Here's the information I've found on how the Cuban system works (@Sinister I know you're well versed in this stuff so if anything's wrong let me know and I'll change it)
I've got this information from Martial Arts Sparring:
From there the idea is to just do it until it becomes natural to you. I find the choice to teach uppercuts before hooked punches, as I would say that a rear uppercut is mechanically more similar to a straight punch. It makes sense to have straight punches with palms down, then straight punches with palms up, before moving into hooked punches (which at least in my opinion should start on somewhat of a straight line before turning in, unless you chamber and shift weight first).
I've also got this helpful video - my Spanish is non-existent so I have no clue how I managed to find it, but it's one I've never seen shared before:
We see the boxer go through the basics of stance and footwork and the very basic drills, building to the pendulum step and circular movement. Here we see it being drilled more in depth.
The emphasis should be on circular movement as opposed to purely lateral, if you keep side stepping you run into the ropes, so ultimately you need to get comfortable at moving in circles. The addition of the cones will get you used to the idea of smoothly moving backwards in a situation in which you may be trying to circle but suddenly get pushed back by a sudden attack from an opponent, or if you're moving in a circle and are setting your opponent up for a counter.
Punching going backwards, while in the UK considered something advanced, is something that is regularly drilled in Cuba.
Here we see the boxers at Rafael Trejo's training the same tile drill that Sinister has posted several times. From there they move into punching backwards. Later in the video we see the instructor helping a man (I believe the poster of the video) who is stiffer and having trouble shifting his weight. Here are the drills on how to transfer weight and punch on the back foot separately before putting them together:
The tile drill:
Punching on the back foot, good videos explaining this have been harder to come by:
When it comes to shifting weight another thing I've seen is more shifting punches, that is punches that move from one stance into the other. I've seen this more on the Russian side than the Cuban side, but it's used in both systems. Silviu Vulc is a combat sambo champion and amateur boxing champion and here he demonstrates them to Cyrus Washington:
This is about all the information I have at the moment, when it comes to the absolute basics. I'm a little more used to the Russian way due to my sambo training, but I thought that there's no better way to learn the fundamentals of boxing for... any sport really, than to look at this stuff.
One last video, it's a half an hour private session again at Rafael Trejo's - nothing is really said but you can learn a lot just from watching and paying attention:
