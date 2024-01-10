Crypto Megathread v35 - The SEC will let me be

Rob Battisti
HR for HR
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2007
- Messages
- 25,205
- Reaction score
- 36,648
I’m just so happy for all of us who got through the dark days to arrive at one of the most important days in Crypto history.
US SEC approves bitcoin ETFs in watershed for crypto market
Gary “Shithead” Gensler had no other choice but to approve.
My market predictions are straight to 55k and 120 before EOY.
Hold on to your asses, massive gains ahead!
US SEC approves bitcoin ETFs in watershed for crypto market
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday approved the first U.S.-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin, its Chair Gary Gensler said, in a watershed for the world's largest cryptocurrency and the broader crypto industry.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 applications, including from BlackRock (BLK.N), Ark Investments, 21Shares (ABTC.S), Fidelity, Invesco (IVZ.N) and VanEck, among others, according to a notice on its website. Some products are expected to begin trading as early as Thursday.
Gary “Shithead” Gensler had no other choice but to approve.
My market predictions are straight to 55k and 120 before EOY.
Hold on to your asses, massive gains ahead!