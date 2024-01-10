Crypto Megathread v35 - The SEC will let me be

I’m just so happy for all of us who got through the dark days to arrive at one of the most important days in Crypto history.

US SEC approves bitcoin ETFs in watershed for crypto market

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday approved the first U.S.-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin, its Chair Gary Gensler said, in a watershed for the world's largest cryptocurrency and the broader crypto industry.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 applications, including from BlackRock (BLK.N), Ark Investments, 21Shares (ABTC.S), Fidelity, Invesco (IVZ.N) and VanEck, among others, according to a notice on its website. Some products are expected to begin trading as early as Thursday.
Gary “Shithead” Gensler had no other choice but to approve.

My market predictions are straight to 55k and 120 before EOY.

Hold on to your asses, massive gains ahead!
 
Congratulations boys and girls - this is a BIG day! Gary has let the Trojan Horse in, and now there is no going back. Crypto is going to take over the world- and every salty boomer is going to be rushing in as the ETF marketing wars start.

We should all be extremely grateful to have front run the suits, and be here at a truly special time in history.

Hope you all make ridiculous amounts of money. Booya!
 
Now I have to decide how much of my fidelity account to put into BTC
 
Does the theory that there has to be big dump before the halving still hold now? Or is it only up from here?

If anything maybe alts dump massively as people rotate into BTC
 
Naa dump is doubtful
 
Dad what happened to your bitcoin in 2024?

3QWfMsI8IaarXxtBt6.webp
 
What about this year being a left translated cycle? Infux of money after ETF announcement, smaller than expected correction (20%) and then blow off top at the end of year before a long bear?
 
Why is Bitcoin dumping ser? SER?
 
meauneau said:
Why is Bitcoin dumping ser? SER?
Probably because these scoundrel's purchased in the $15-20k range and started dumping around $48k.

Btw, @Nik123 I completely forgot I picked up a bootleg Pengy NFT Pentoshi was shilling earlier in the year called Flightless Space Agency. Do they have anything to do with Beam?
 
