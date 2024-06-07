First... here was the original story where the whistleblower exposes the Texas hospital for mutilating children.Doctors said that they would stop such medical interventions. Whistleblower documents prove that they haven’t.That story got a doctor in hot water with the Transactivists and the Democratic Party. The doctor was very careful to redact all identifying information of the children being mutilated, but he delivered the receipts. Now he has 4 indictments by the Biden DOJ for HIPAA violations, which is weird, because no private information was disclosed that can be tied to anyone.The Biden Administration has come after parents, Catholics, the elderly, and now doctors who dare to stand against the Woke and Leftist agendas around transgenders. The fascist Democrats are using the government to make examples of and attack those that do not conform or fight against their radical agenda.