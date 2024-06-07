  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Law Crusher Crusher Biden Administration Indicts Whistleblower Doctor for Exposing Genital Mutilation Surgeries on Children

Whippy McGee

Whippy McGee

Surf 4 Life
@Steel
Joined
Sep 3, 2014
Messages
26,837
Reaction score
66,525
First... here was the original story where the whistleblower exposes the Texas hospital for mutilating children.

Sex-Change Procedures at Texas Children’s Hospital

Doctors said that they would stop such medical interventions. Whistleblower documents prove that they haven’t.

That story got a doctor in hot water with the Transactivists and the Democratic Party. The doctor was very careful to redact all identifying information of the children being mutilated, but he delivered the receipts. Now he has 4 indictments by the Biden DOJ for HIPAA violations, which is weird, because no private information was disclosed that can be tied to anyone.

https://www.dailywire.com/news/bide...t-texas-childrens-hospital?topStoryPosition=1

The Biden Administration has come after parents, Catholics, the elderly, and now doctors who dare to stand against the Woke and Leftist agendas around transgenders. The fascist Democrats are using the government to make examples of and attack those that do not conform or fight against their radical agenda.
 
Whippy McGee said:
First... here was the original story where the whistleblower exposes the Texas hospital for mutilating children.

Sex-Change Procedures at Texas Children’s Hospital

Doctors said that they would stop such medical interventions. Whistleblower documents prove that they haven’t.

That story got a doctor in hot water with the Transactivists and the Democratic Party. The doctor was very careful to redact all identifying information of the children being mutilated, but he delivered the receipts. Now he has 4 indictments by the Biden DOJ for HIPAA violations, which is weird, because no private information was disclosed that can be tied to anyone.

https://www.dailywire.com/news/bide...t-texas-childrens-hospital?topStoryPosition=1

The Biden Administration has come after parents, Catholics, the elderly, and now doctors who dare to stand against the Woke and Leftist agendas around transgenders. The fascist Democrats are using the government to make examples of and attack those that do not conform or fight against their radical agenda.
Click to expand...
Its truly disgusting the lengths the left will go to attack anyone caught exposing them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,881
Messages
55,656,075
Members
174,879
Latest member
pipilica

Share this page

Back
Top