News Croc goes after baby Hippo. Suddenly comes up against mama hippo

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,812
Reaction score
24,932
This video is hilarious.

Night vision video.
Baby hippo runs from croc and goes underwater. A little while later very large Hippo emerges from water and faces off against Croc. Croc disappears. Baby hippo can be seen near mama.




I imagine the mama hippos said "you wot mate"
 
Crocs don't fuck with adult hippos lol.
 
