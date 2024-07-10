went out for a night walk near my house in a forested area. was walking home on a poorly lit footpath with a brightly lit cycling path on the left. Can't walk in the cycling lane so I walked on the poorly lit footpath. A guy in front of me dismounts his bike and walks about ten feet in front of me on the footpath.



Admittedly, this right here was uncomfortable. It's a 1 km deserted stretch of footpath and I somehow managed to walk in close proximity to the only other person just happening to be walking out here. In the interest of maintaining a private peaceful nature walk it was a bit annoying. I decide to sit down on a bench.



The guy turns around and walks back out as if he's going to opt for the cycling lane instead, which makes sense cos he has a bike and can't see in the dark. He walks back out past me then then stops in his place for a about 2 mins then decides to turn back and walk back down the footpath. Maybe he changed his mind again?



He stops again 10 metres away - I can still see his rear red light stationary in the dark. The light stays there for about 10 mins. Eventually I look up from my phone only to see the light gone. I can't see him but get an uncomfortable feeling that he's still watching me. He switched his light off. It dawns on me he likely noticed I was looking at him due to the glare of my own phone. In another 5 mins I decide it feels weird so start walking onward only to indeed pass right by him standing stationary and staring at me. He also turns as I pass him staying focussed one me. I walk to a brightly lit tram stop and decide to sit there instead. I look back through the glass tram stop and notice he his silhouette standing in the hedging looking at me. I wait another 5 mins then walk back onto the footpath to continue home. He's gone and nowhere to be seen.



He was walking together with his bike with no front light down a pitch black footpath. It is a 1km straight path and at night you can see straight to the motorway at the end. There was no one the entire way up. He didn't come back out onto the cycling lane as the tram stop is right beside it. So he either vanished into thin air or decided to take his bike off into the hedging. Either way there was no noise of disrupted hedging or anything. Was frickin' weird.



From the start it was odd how he seemed to sort of change trajectory relative to the direction I walked. He could have easily continued along the cycling lane but opted to unmount in front of me, then slowed when I slowed, and then stopped completely when I sat on the bench only to pace back and forth past me and wait very close to me. It didn't feel threatening but it was odd.