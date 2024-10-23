Create your own Batman story for when he becomes public domain

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,914
Reaction score
40,792
Batman will be public domain a decade from now.

Which means everyone can create their own Batman comic/movie/porn etc.

What would be your batman story?
 
Probably some sort of romantic comedy with Batman pursuing Robin

JRiiySP.gif
 
Mine would be called something like "Batman: breaking point" and it would be about Batman finally being pushed to the point where he'll kill.

First he loses all his money.

Which of course leads to him losing Wayne Manor which means no more bat cave, no batmobile, no batwing, no bat computer.

And as his gadgets break he can't afford to replace them.

He actually has to get a job which means he's always exhausted by the time he goes out at night to fight crime.

The stress and sleep deprivation lead to him making mistakes, both physical and mental, and combined with him not having working gadgets, he's suddenly not anywhere near as formidable as he once was. He's taking more punishment in fights, even losing fights and barely escaping with his life.

Until one night he's beaten to a pulp by joker and his goons. He's stripped of weapons/and armor, lying on the ground, his right arm broken and useless. Joker tosses a gun down in front of him and says there's one bullet inside. And that Batman has to shoot the joker in order to save his loved ones. He pulls back a curtain and behind it we see commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Nightwing, and Damien Wayne, all tied up and helpless. Joker says he's going to kill them one by one until Batman picks up the gun and stops him. And then he backs up that threat:

Bang. Gordon dead.
"Pick up the gun, bats!"
Bang. Alfred dead.
"That one's on you!"
Bang. Nightwing dead.
"Too slow!"
Bang...

Joker falls, bleeding from a chest wound. Damien falls, dead from a head wound.

Batman finally picked up the gun and shot the Joker, just as the joker was pulling the trigger on Damien.

The Joker's goons are about to kill Batman when Joker, with his last breath, orders them not to. Joker dies and they carry his body away. Leaving Batman alive.

Batman once said that the reason he doesn't kill isn't simply because it's wrong, but it's that if he does it once, he knows he won't be able to stop.

From here on, the story is about him not stopping.
 
Batman stretches out Catwoman and Harley Quinn while Joker looks on from the closet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,324
Messages
56,383,743
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top