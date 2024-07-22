Craziest thing you've ever seen in someone else's house?

Those of you who have worked jobs that required you to enter people's homes probably have the best stories.

I've never worked a job like that but when I was a kid I went to one of my friend's houses and his dad has a giant Nazi flag on the wall of their living room.

The kid wasn't racist at all but I never did meet the dad.
 
Was doing a job in a families house with 6 kids and every single one of them was in a separate room by themselves playing on their iPads the whole time while their mom sat in the living room scrolling through Twitter. It was a 6 hr job.
 
My friend lived in an apt building and his aunt lived in the same building. We went there for some reason, I dont remember.

Anyway she was a butch lesbian and she had a dog. The dog was on the floor and she told him to get up and when he didnt, she pulled out a pistol and the dog immediatley got up and ran out of the room.
 
I worked for a large tech company, I was the IT Manager and I reported to the CEO. The president of the company was the CEO's wife. He was probably in his mid 60s and she was mid 30s if I had to guess. Eventually the CEO started sending me to his house to fix his kids devices or the internet, or his work from home PC. First time I went into his home office to work on his PC I noticed he had sexy boudoir pictures of his wife framed everywhere. So I'd be in meetings with this woman daily and now I'm seeing an office full of pictures of her in lingerie <Fedor23>
 
Stopped by a friends house once, when I went inside there were upside down paper plates all over the living room carpet and dining room. Turns out they covering up the numerous piles of dog shit; said he hadn’t had time to clean them up.
 
A buddy of mine has an oddities shop and the craziest shit goes to his personal collection. This is a close second to the wet preserve fetus he has but I am not posting that here.
dog pig.png
 
Probably just a big fan of Germany’s soccer team and that was the only flag he could find.
 
15-20 years ago my wife & I were looking for our first home when we saw a listing that was well below the average market price. We went to check it out and there was a hot tub and massage table in the living room, and one of the other rooms had some brackets & stuff on the walls for some kind of bondage setup. I was doing the math and thinking it's still a decent price even after remodelling the rooms, but my wife was like no, I'm not living in a webcam porn house.
 
Women are always killing our opportunities to save a buck. After you removed those brackets and painted it would just be a normal house.
 
