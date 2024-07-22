Craziest thing you've ever seen in someone else's house?

Fedorgasm
Those of you who have worked jobs that required you to enter people's homes probably have the best stories.
I've never worked a job like that but when I was a kid I went to one of my friend's houses and his dad has a giant Nazi flag on the wall of their living room.
The kid wasn't racist at all but I never did meet the dad.
