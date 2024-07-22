Craziest thing you've ever seen in someone else's house?

I worked for a large tech company, I was the IT Manager and I reported to the CEO. The president of the company was the CEO's wife. He was probably in his mid 60s and she was mid 30s if I had to guess. Eventually the CEO started sending me to his house to fix his kids devices or the internet, or his work from home PC. First time I went into his home office to work on his PC I noticed he had sexy boudoir pictures of his wife framed everywhere. So I'd be in meetings with this woman daily and now I'm seeing an office full of pictures of her in lingerie