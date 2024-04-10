  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

News Crawford vs Madrimov & Pitbull Cruz vs Valenzuela Saudi/PBC/Matchroom/Salita show in Los Angeles Aug.3rd

I don’t recognize anyone on madrimov’s record. I can’t recall ever watching him fight. Is he a DAZN regular? Those guys fly under my radar. Anyway this fight looks like crap to me
 
I don't think any of us have a clue about who Crawford is fighting next.

I don't think he knows himself. His career was spent largely twisting in the wind, with maddingly few sparkles of genuine brilliance.
 
I honestly don't really care about him. He's never going to be a real factor in a division at this point, just inserting himself into big money fights every 2 or 3 years that he never really earned that no one really cares to watch.
 
Bud has had a strange career. He's never been a draw and he wasted several years of his prime. Now that he just scored a marquee win we'll have to see what he does next. One thing that we don't have to see, fortunately, is a Spence rematch. It's off the table now. I hope this Madrimov talk is only a rumor. I don't care for this fight.
 
oh nice, maybe they can show the PPV on BLK Prime
maybe it can even exceed the viewership the last time Crawford fought on that platform
 
Thought i saw the WBO prez tell Fundora to forget about Spence, and fight Crawford. We'll see. I'd be happy with Crawford vs Madrimov though.
 
Thats the era of fighters we are dealing with. Earth shaking monumental wins that have a ton of momentum behind them, wasted by inactivity, injuries, & or competition even other boxing fans aren't too familiar or inspired by.

These types of opponents make sense if you fight at least 3, maybe even 2 times a years. Giant resume padders when you only fight once a year. Especially when you are a veteran in the game with few fights left.

Par for course with Crawford. Would not be surprised.
 
He will be a factor by constant rumors of fights that don't happen & real champions holding out to try and get a big fight with him.

I wouldn't mind if he used this to test the waters at 54 but fought Charlo, Tzyu , or a Fundora in the same year. But that ain't Bud's style. Sigh...
 
This is true. Even looking at some of my favorites Usyk and Beterbiev also qualify. The former didn't even turn pro until he was 26 or 27 and now he only fights once a year. That's been his activity level for a while. Beterbiev also turned pro late, is always getting injured, and for the last few years he's only fought once per year. It's common to stay in the amateurs over there but you'd think they'd fight more often to try and make up for it? Nope.
 
Madrimov is tons of fun. What he lacks in experience he'll make for with his physical tools and sharp combos. I don't think he beats Bud but he can make it a good fight.
 
He is but lack of experience is exactly my concern. He only has 11 pro fights and his highest achievement is winning a vacant world title that he's yet to defend. Too early and too big of a step up IMO (assuming Bud looks anywhere near the same at JMW).
 
I wish Terence would just sign with PBC. This does seem like a smart move-picking off the weakest 154 champ. We'll see, just book a fight Crawford.
 
I think he should sign with PBC as well. Not sure if he ever will though. He seems to be happy remaining a free agent that works with promotions solely on a per-fight basis.
 
Fundora will be out for most of the year now won't he? I was thinking maybe Tszyu might have been a good option in between, well hoping I guess.
 
Whats also frustrating is that after the Spence win he was potentially 2- 3 fights away from erasing all of the resume and inactivity hate he received for his career prior.
Had he did more than talk about unifying 54 in 1 or 2 fights then did more than go back & forth on the Canelo fight he arguably could of had a better career than Floyd himself. All while being 10x more exciting in the ring.

Spence rematch clause I guess was a real world blockade. Also, the Jarmall to Jermell switch-a-roo also help muck that up.

But a fight like this once a year kind of just shows none of that was ever going to happen anyways.
 
Very true.

That’s why boxing to me now has become, “…big fights? Yah, sure if I can fit them in…” and otherwise it’s pretty much just looking at “low level” cards and free YT cards and just sitting back and enjoying fights with 0 manufactured intrigue or title implications, just hungry fighters trying to stay/become relevant. Usually the best fights too.
 
its why in the past 5 or so years ive started paying attention to lower weight classes. theres not as much attention on them so the tween drama isnt really there.
 
