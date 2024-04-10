I honestly don't really care about him. He's never going to be a real factor in a division at this point, just inserting himself into big money fights every 2 or 3 years that he never really earned that no one really cares to watch.I don't think any of us have a clue about who Crawford is fighting next.
I don't think he knows himself. His career was spent largely twisting in the wind, with maddingly few sparkles of genuine brilliance.
Thats the era of fighters we are dealing with. Earth shaking monumental wins that have a ton of momentum behind them, wasted by inactivity, injuries, & or competition even other boxing fans aren't too familiar or inspired by.Bud has had a strange career. He's never been a draw and he wasted several years of his prime. Now that he just scored a marquee win we'll have to see what he does next. One thing that we don't have to see, fortunately, is a Spence rematch. It's off the table now. I hope this Madrimov talk is only a rumor. I don't care for this fight.
This is true. Even looking at some of my favorites Usyk and Beterbiev also qualify. The former didn't even turn pro until he was 26 or 27 and now he only fights once a year. That's been his activity level for a while. Beterbiev also turned pro late, is always getting injured, and for the last few years he's only fought once per year. It's common to stay in the amateurs over there but you'd think they'd fight more often to try and make up for it? Nope.
He is but lack of experience is exactly my concern. He only has 11 pro fights and his highest achievement is winning a vacant world title that he's yet to defend. Too early and too big of a step up IMO (assuming Bud looks anywhere near the same at JMW).Madrimov is tons of fun. What he lacks in experience he'll make for with his physical tools and sharp combos. I don't think he beats Bud but he can make it a good fight.
I think he should sign with PBC as well. Not sure if he ever will though. He seems to be happy remaining a free agent that works with promotions solely on a per-fight basis.I wish Terence would just sign with PBC. This does seem like a smart move-picking off the weakest 154 champ. We'll see, just book a fight Crawford.
Thought i saw the WBO prez tell Fundora to forget about Spence, and fight Crawford. We'll see. I'd be happy with Crawford vs Madrimov though.
Fundora will be out for most of the year now won't he? I was thinking maybe Tszyu might have been a good option in between, well hoping I guess.
Whats also frustrating is that after the Spence win he was potentially 2- 3 fights away from erasing all of the resume and inactivity hate he received for his career prior.
Very true.
its why in the past 5 or so years ive started paying attention to lower weight classes. theres not as much attention on them so the tween drama isnt really there.
That’s why boxing to me now has become, “…big fights? Yah, sure if I can fit them in…” and otherwise it’s pretty much just looking at “low level” cards and free YT cards and just sitting back and enjoying fights with 0 manufactured intrigue or title implications, just hungry fighters trying to stay/become relevant. Usually the best fights too.