Kovalev's Man Bag said: This is true. Even looking at some of my favorites Usyk and Beterbiev also qualify. The former didn't even turn pro until he was 26 or 27 and now he only fights once a year. That's been his activity level for a while. Beterbiev also turned pro late, is always getting injured, and for the last few years he's only fought once per year. It's common to stay in the amateurs over there but you'd think they'd fight more often to try and make up for it? Nope. Click to expand...

Whats also frustrating is that after the Spence win he was potentially 2- 3 fights away from erasing all of the resume and inactivity hate he received for his career prior.Had he did more than talk about unifying 54 in 1 or 2 fights then did more than go back & forth on the Canelo fight he arguably could of had a better career than Floyd himself. All while being 10x more exciting in the ring.Spence rematch clause I guess was a real world blockade. Also, the Jarmall to Jermell switch-a-roo also help muck that up.But a fight like this once a year kind of just shows none of that was ever going to happen anyways.