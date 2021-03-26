Craig Jones Will Face Gabi Garcia. Update: apparently just a troll job

Edit: Postponed with no set date yet... allegedly.







Official: Craig Jones Will Face Gabi Garcia in Intergender Match: ‘If I Lose To Gabi, I’ll Retire’







“Sunday, flying into LA to fight Gabi Garcia. We’ll do a no time limit match in her gym and we’ll stream that free, supposedly, yeah. 100-percent [it’s happening]. Hopefully [it goes] well for me (laughs). Otherwise, if I lose I’ll retire. If I lose to Gabi I’ll retire. Just no time limit, sub only. Obviously, a lot of people think it’s a joke, but just because of the interest we thought why not? Jump in. Flo Grappling wouldn’t touch it but we’ll stream it free.”