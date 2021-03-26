Craig Jones Will Face Gabi Garcia. Update: apparently just a troll job

Edit: Postponed with no set date yet... allegedly.



Official: Craig Jones Will Face Gabi Garcia in Intergender Match: ‘If I Lose To Gabi, I’ll Retire’

Sources:

https://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/cra...intergender-grappling-match-with-gabi-garcia/

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/3/...with-gabi-garcia-says-hell-retire-if-he-loses


“Sunday, flying into LA to fight Gabi Garcia. We’ll do a no time limit match in her gym and we’ll stream that free, supposedly, yeah. 100-percent [it’s happening]. Hopefully [it goes] well for me (laughs). Otherwise, if I lose I’ll retire. If I lose to Gabi I’ll retire. Just no time limit, sub only. Obviously, a lot of people think it’s a joke, but just because of the interest we thought why not? Jump in. Flo Grappling wouldn’t touch it but we’ll stream it free.”






Boring. Craig could sub her at will.
 
Vaga said:
I just want a woman who looks at me the way Gabi looks at Craig <3
36e8se.png

Nobody:

craigjonesbjj: *pronouns*
 
Jones only hope is to get lucky by Gabbi making a mistake because she's going to overpower him and control the entire match
 
Most random bluebelt dudes would destroy Garcia. This is pure sillyness.
 
Peteyandjia said:
Most random bluebelt dudes would destroy Garcia. This is pure sillyness.
I think you are exaggerating, I think most male blue belts would get crushed by her, especially if they are hobbyst.
She is bigger and stronger than most men and you don't receive a BJJ black belt if you have not at least decent technical skills on the ground, altough it's easy to forget it since we are used to see her bulldoze through her female opponents with sheer power.

But yeah, Craig Jones is going to submit her without breaking a sweat.
 
judoka loca said:
Are you serious? Lol most random blue belts have problems with bigger blue belts who don't fall for their tricks. Garcia has a black belt and is roided to the gills. She would eat their lunch
It's just the old "no true scotsman" fallacy rebranded.

This is sherdog, we all know "most random blue belts" are 6'3" + heavy weights with winning pro mma records and wrestling / judo / sambo backgrounds from before they officially started bjj.

Khamzat Chimaev is a random blue belt right? And a small one at that ;)




On topic, Craig is giving up a lot of weight on this.



I almost shot coffee out of my nose at the "pronouns" bit on the poster. Well played Craig.
 
Fat ultra heavyweight tend to be hard to deal for even a lot more skilled talented lighter blue belts.
If weight a metric fuckton with experience you can beat skill with weight.
Gabi on to of that has a lot more muscle then a random land whale black belt.
 
Most random blue belts I know would probably lose to female World Champs of normal weights. I bet Gabi would just destroy them and it wouldn't be nice to watch lol
 
Peteyandjia said:
Most random bluebelt dudes would destroy Garcia. This is pure sillyness.
What's this, a mod trolling? Ok you got me...come on dude, Gabi is far bigger, stronger, and better technically than an average male blue belt. At the top end of the spectrum where you have high level competitors sure a male blue belt will beat her; but certainly not an average one.

On the topic of this match through, yeah of course Craig Jones will win, the gulf between male and female is far too big for one of the best male grapplers in the world to lose.
 
sb413197 said:
What's this, a mod trolling? Ok you got me...come on dude, Gabi is far bigger, stronger, and better technically than an average male blue belt. At the top end of the spectrum where you have high level competitors sure a male blue belt will beat her; but certainly not an average one.

On the topic of this match through, yeah of course Craig Jones will win, the gulf between male and female is far too big for one of the best male grapplers in the world to lose.
The technical difference is too big, not some gender strength gap. If Gabi had Craigs skill she would be the favourite.
 
As far as the strength gap, I think it's hard to say. Sometimes men who don't lift as much as women are still significantly stronger on a "functional" level. I've seen this in "normal" guys who handily beat female bodybuilders in arm-wrestling, for example. I think it might be a tendon strength differential and perhaps a matter of grips in those cases. Clearly, Jones has pretty high functional strength, though I don't know if it's greater than Garcia's.

It's sort of a silly match, but I think it's kinda fun. Freakshow matches like this can generate press and bring eyes to grappling, just like they brought eyes to MMA and to K-1 back in the day.
 
