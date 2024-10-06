Court McGee

13Seconds said: I raise you with Brad Tavares. He's been in the UFC since 2010, has 24 fights in the promotion and no bonus ever. Click to expand...

I was thinking if there were any others but at first I was surprised by that but looking at his record it makes sense. Only two finishes in 15 wins and been beaten 9 times..Two deserving people that keep getting snubbed are Nikita Krylov and Gillian Robertson.Krylov - 18 UFC fights 11 wins 9 by finish - only one bonusRobertson - 17 UFC fights 11 wins 9 by finish - only two bonuses