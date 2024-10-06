Court McGee

I raise you with Brad Tavares. He's been in the UFC since 2010, has 24 fights in the promotion and no bonus ever.
 
MgGee is a wet blanket, lay n pray especialist. Last night was probably one of his more "exciting" performances he's had, if one wants to give him that much.
 
Court McGee doesn't exist to me, he's just a name on paper that I choose to ignore.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
The last fight I even remember of his is against Whittaker.

I don't like seeing guys lose there job but the UFC needs to shave guys like this from there roster
 
Bro has been just barely in the UFC for like a decade

Thought he retired already 🤷
 
13Seconds said:
I was thinking if there were any others but at first I was surprised by that but looking at his record it makes sense. Only two finishes in 15 wins and been beaten 9 times..

Two deserving people that keep getting snubbed are Nikita Krylov and Gillian Robertson.

Krylov - 18 UFC fights 11 wins 9 by finish - only one bonus

Robertson - 17 UFC fights 11 wins 9 by finish - only two bonuses

