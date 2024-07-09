International Coup D'etat begins in UK to replace chief Mouser Officer, Larry the Cat

Starmer plans to move his own JoJo the cat, into downing street just as long term resident Larry the Cat reaches the ripe old age of 17. His breed kept in good form can live up to 18 years. Currently the longest serving civil servant in downing street, it's clear now the political upheavals taking place in the UK have been faked purely so Manchurian candidate Starmer and labour can replace Larry with JoJo.

Could this be the END for Larry the Cat?

Notoriously territorial Larry, 17, has served the Cabinet Office since 2011, now living in Britain's must famous address under six prime ministers.
Number 10 could be plunged into cat-astrophe over fears of a feud between Chief Mouser Larry and Keir Starmer's moggy JoJo when the new Prime Minister moves his family in to the Downing Street residence.

Notoriously territorial Larry, 17, has served the Cabinet Office since 2011, living in Britain's must famous address under six prime ministers.

The no-nonsense moggy has gained a reputation for warning off rivals, famously taking on and chasing away a huge fox in 2022.

His relationships with other cats has also been testy - maintaining a four-year feud with his former nemesis the Foreign Office's Chief Mouser Palmerston, who retired from his post in 2020.




of any MP
when Larry passes on his death will be more remembered than the retirement of any PM in the last 15 years.

p.s
he looked pretty on in years recently
 
lsa said:
This is terrible news.

I hope they can solve it peacefully.
I mean they are cats, not silly humans.
Yeah about that.
 
I dont get your point.
Now what about dogs and babies.
 
