COUNTER-STRIKE players club v2: Cloud9 made America great again

KaNesDeath
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 18, 2007
- Messages
- 10,690
- Reaction score
- 3,449
My seat from Friday all the way till the end of the grand final on Sunday at the ELeague Valve Major in Boston:
During map three of the grand final ELeague broke the live viewership record on Twitch: https://esportsobserver.com/eleague-boston-major-viewership-record/
*Something ELeague initially broke and held one year earlier from the 2017 ELeague CSGO Valve Major in Atlanta.
With cs_summit going on this weekend. Cloud9 is still showing their Valve Major winning form. While NiP and North looked stagnant. Torqued had a surprisingly good showing. Liquid, are still up and down. We'll see how their match against SK goes later today.
