COUNTER-STRIKE players club v2: Cloud9 made America great again

My seat from Friday all the way till the end of the grand final on Sunday at the ELeague Valve Major in Boston:
20180126_090224.jpg


During map three of the grand final ELeague broke the live viewership record on Twitch: https://esportsobserver.com/eleague-boston-major-viewership-record/
*Something ELeague initially broke and held one year earlier from the 2017 ELeague CSGO Valve Major in Atlanta.

With cs_summit going on this weekend. Cloud9 is still showing their Valve Major winning form. While NiP and North looked stagnant. Torqued had a surprisingly good showing. Liquid, are still up and down. We'll see how their match against SK goes later today.



 
someguyy said:
The REAL tier 1 events so far are Starladder & IEM Katowice.
I agree. Though this lan was a good way to see certain teams current form. Whats strange is the pendulum of performance we saw from Cloud9 throughout the entire Major was nearly echoed by Liquid at this lan.

Only thing that upset me about the Major was that G2 was my Pick'em choice. Day after the Major Shox released he was having wrist issues :mad:

If i knew that my Pick'em would of been different. For Shox has a tailored history of going god mode against NA teams at Valve Majors.
 
Fnatic are so fucking bad at times. Golden has got so much credit lately but he's the problem 100 percent. Guy doesn't frag. No impact at all. One of the worst IGL's out there. Frustrating.

NaVi starting ESL strong. I like it.
 
Bubzeh said:
Golden has got so much credit lately but he's the problem 100 percent.
Hes making FNatic work with this lineup. Impact wise he has more impact than JW and Flusha. At the Valve Major they should of beat SK. Problem was SK hit their peak in that BO3.
 
someguyy said:
Did you watch fnatic-Tyloo? Missed it because I was watching Heroic-Hellraiser. I am interested how they managed to lose that.

Even though all games except final are BO3, there are still upsets.:rolleyes:
I've been away this weekend so I've not watched any of this Ukraine tournament. Literally just switched on to watch FaZe and Cloud9 now though. Will catch up on results tommorrow. Fnatic lost against Tyloo then? Garbageeeee. Krimz is too good for them.
 
someguyy said:
Did you watch fnatic-Tyloo?
I did, Tyloo showed up. All of their players individually looked top tier and their tactics in pivotal rounds were perfectly countering Fnatic. Fnatic didnt look bad, they just ran into Tyloo on their best day.
 
Next Major confirmed in London. September time. Might go for the final day... Weighing it up hmm..
 
Hotel booked. Going. Can't wait.
 
Counter-Strike+1.6.jpg

The Sherdog Counter-Strike players club.
If you are a Counter-Strike fan and you like sherdog become part of this group!
If you have Anything for Cs 1.6 Cs Cz Css or Cs go post it hare.
 
savemgs said:
Counter-Strike+1.6.jpg

The Sherdog Counter-Strike players club.
If you are a Counter-Strike fan and you like sherdog become part of this group!
If you have Anything for Cs 1.6 Cs Cz Css or Cs go post it hare.
savemgs said:
Are you trying to maintain a separate thread for the original Counter-Strike? I see you're talking about 1.6.

It's confusing because there was never any distinction for CS:GO in previous versions of this thread's titles. I can re-separate if this is your desire with your original title. If you're making a v3 it's always polite to include v1 and v2 links in the OP. I will then change the title of this thread to "CS:GO Player's Club", and let it be its own v1.

Otherwise, if you guys were already discussing both in the same thread (neither generates a ton of traffic), I'll consider this merge proper, and leave it as is.
 
Madmick said:
Are you trying to maintain a separate thread for the original Counter-Strike? I see you're talking about 1.6.

It's confusing because there was never any distinction for CS:GO in previous versions of this thread's titles. I can re-separate if this is your desire with your original title. If you're making a v3 it's always polite to include v1 and v2 links in the OP. I will then change the title of this thread to "CS:GO Player's Club", and let it be its own v1.

Otherwise, if you guys were already discussing both in the same thread (neither generates a ton of traffic), I'll consider this merge proper, and leave it as is.
Nope I just made a new one because somebody made it so people can not post in the old one.
 
Madmick said:
Are you trying to maintain a separate thread for the original Counter-Strike? I see you're talking about 1.6.

It's confusing because there was never any distinction for CS:GO in previous versions of this thread's titles. I can re-separate if this is your desire with your original title. If you're making a v3 it's always polite to include v1 and v2 links in the OP. I will then change the title of this thread to "CS:GO Player's Club", and let it be its own v1.

Otherwise, if you guys were already discussing both in the same thread (neither generates a ton of traffic), I'll consider this merge proper, and leave it as is.
I made the original
http://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-sherdog-counter-strike-players-club.2699201/
 
Its sad to watch s1mple try to carry navi on his back almost every game because everyone else is so damn inconsistent. The guy is such a monster but he needs help which he hasnt gotten against elite competition.
 
Oh my goodness. Epic final.

I take it all back about Golden. Guy stepped up ALL week. He's growing into this role.

Flusha on train. GOAT performance.
 
The leaked SK "potential" roster change is mind blowing!!!!
 
ESEA at it again:

Those that are unaware FaceIT relaunched FPL here in the United States. Every CSGO Pro now has abandoned ESEA to go play in FPL.

It also doesnt help that EPL(ESEA/ESL's Pro League) have exclusive broadcasting rights with Facebook. With all the negative press surrounding Facebook atm.
 
RIP Cloud9 in 2018, lol. Dont see FNS bringing anything good to the lineup. An JDM hasnt shown up in two years.
 
