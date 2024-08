I think Whittaker would mix in some takedowns and outwork Mousasi who is easily one of the most overrated fighters of all time. Styles make fights and he matches up with Whittaker better than he does many of the other top MWs of all time but the guy is NOWHERE near as good as his gaudy record implies.



This is a certain collection of underground indie darling fighters like Denis Kang, Mousasi, Shlemenko, Hector Lombard, etc who all fell WAY short of expectations on the bigger stage yet their die hard fans will come up with a laundry list of excuses completely ignoring that 90% of those green boxes on wikipedia were padded wins over complete cans.



Mousasi in his prime couldn't KO UFC exile Keith Jardine who managed to take him down nearly at will. I swear any foreign striker with an "active guard" is the ultimate wet dream for most mma fans but in reality, Mousasi was a skilled but underachieving fighter who lacked killer instinct and had very notable flaws that he never improved upon. He is a lower tier top 10 all time MW at best and LOL @ the people who rank him in the top 5