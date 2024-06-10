  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Could Andre Ward beat Bivol and Beterbiev if he didn't retire early?

Ward retired in 2017 at 33 years old after beating Kovalev twice. By then, he was already past his prime but was still the best fighter in the world. Bivol and Beterbiev were on the rise but weren't considered the monsters they later became.

I've always assumed Ward would have beaten both of them but the more I think about it, the less certain I am. Had Ward kept fighting, his schedule would have been:
- 2018: tune-up fight + Bivol/Beterbiev
- 2019: tune-up fight + Bivol/Beterbiev

By 2019, it was clear those two were the real deal, especially Beterbiev (Bivol schooled Joe Smith Jr. and Beterbiev beat up Gvozdyk). A 2010-2012 version of Ward would probably decision them all but would the older, slower, post-layoff and post-surgery version of Ward get it done?
 
Ward was at SMW during those years of 2010 to 2012. Beterbiev is strong, I don't think Ward could out wrestle him. Probably need to try to put jab him. Bivol more beatable.

Thing with Ward, as good as he is, he'll just get dirtier in order to win a fight. Either he's a narcissist who doesn't think the rules belong to him, or he is afraid of losing and knows he needs to be dirty.
 
