Could Andre Ward beat Bivol and Beterbiev if he didn't retire early?

Ward retired in 2017 at 33 years old after beating Kovalev twice. By then, he was already past his prime but was still the best fighter in the world. Bivol and Beterbiev were on the rise but weren't considered the monsters they later became.



I've always assumed Ward would have beaten both of them but the more I think about it, the less certain I am. Had Ward kept fighting, his schedule would have been:

- 2018: tune-up fight + Bivol/Beterbiev

- 2019: tune-up fight + Bivol/Beterbiev



By 2019, it was clear those two were the real deal, especially Beterbiev (Bivol schooled Joe Smith Jr. and Beterbiev beat up Gvozdyk). A 2010-2012 version of Ward would probably decision them all but would the older, slower, post-layoff and post-surgery version of Ward get it done?