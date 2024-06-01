"Costa has the power advantage"

So far this week I've heard this bandied about by everyone @ MMAFIGHTING, Morning Kombat, & 3PAC. ALL of them are picking Costa to win because of it. Let's take a look at Costa's power shall we?
Screenshot_20240531_225410_Chrome.jpg

He has 2 tko wins since 2017 against washed Hendricks & Uriah Hall, that's it. He couldn't even knock down washed Rockhold LOL. Even his spinning-wheelkick didnt have enough to power to drop Whittaker, as DDP rocked Rob just as badly if not worse with a JAB!

These people comparing Costa's power to Alex Pereira are fucking insane &/or ignorant. I mean Paulo is fun & I'm glad he's being active, even tho "the secret juice" gimmick is well beyond its expiration date, but the mass-formation wishful group-think is wildy perplexing.

Meanwhile Sean has finished Allen, Abus, & dropped Izzy since the last time Costa finished(Hendricks lol), yet is considered pillow-fisted by these same "experts".

It just shows how they can't compartmentalize reason from emotion & be objective with fighters they hate, ala Strickland. Mind you these are the same people who bitched(rightfully) about Colby's undeserved title shot while campaigning for Chito & Poirier's. How is it so hard for these people to be honest & have actual standards?

No wonder youtubers like MMAGuru & Lucas Tracy are getting more views from mma fans these days. I suppose Honesty & authenticity go a long way.

Am I wrong or is Costa truly a devastating striker?
 
I agree. No finishes for Costa since 2018 and most of his earlier UFC finishes were against washed guys.
 
