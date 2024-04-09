linvillegorge said: Guys like Gaethje aren't going to look good sparring. His whole game is power based. Hendo was another guy who was notorious for looking bad in sparring sessions. When your game is based on power it's not going to look good in sparring where you're intentionally not throwing with power. Click to expand...

100% and guys like Sandhagen are like the exact opposite because they already have the style that moves around lol. That's why it looked like Sandhagen was in complete control. Basically Gaethje couldn't fight his style while Sandhagen was in his element.. Gaetjhe's a vet and doesn't let his pride/ego get the best of him in sparring.. gotta respect it