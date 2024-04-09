Media Cory Sandhagen spars Justin Gaethje footage | UFC 300 vlog

Justin looked bagged early. Better bring his best cardio against Max.
 
Natural Order said:
Justin looked bagged early. Better bring his best cardio against Max.
Click to expand...
Training in Colorado should alleviate any concerns about cardio, if you’re rooting for Gaethje. I’m rooting for Max, who don’t spar so ugh, yeah …

I wouldn’t put any stock in the technique displayed because he’s just sparring with a guy who fights at Bantamweight. If anything it goes back to my first statement: Gaethje is training at elevation with a lighter guy with good volume. Max don’t spar & is probably in Hawaii.
 
Guys like Gaethje aren't going to look good sparring. His whole game is power based. Hendo was another guy who was notorious for looking bad in sparring sessions. When your game is based on power it's not going to look good in sparring where you're intentionally not throwing with power.
 
linvillegorge said:
Guys like Gaethje aren't going to look good sparring. His whole game is power based. Hendo was another guy who was notorious for looking bad in sparring sessions. When your game is based on power it's not going to look good in sparring where you're intentionally not throwing with power.
Click to expand...

Yeah, usually the faster, smaller and more technical guys will shine because of this. I would expect to see Sandhagen getting the better of Gaethje in sparring unless it's some James Toney vs Gerald McClellan sparring type shit.
 
linvillegorge said:
Guys like Gaethje aren't going to look good sparring. His whole game is power based. Hendo was another guy who was notorious for looking bad in sparring sessions. When your game is based on power it's not going to look good in sparring where you're intentionally not throwing with power.
Click to expand...
100% and guys like Sandhagen are like the exact opposite because they already have the style that moves around lol. That's why it looked like Sandhagen was in complete control. Basically Gaethje couldn't fight his style while Sandhagen was in his element.. Gaetjhe's a vet and doesn't let his pride/ego get the best of him in sparring.. gotta respect it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,625
Messages
55,371,607
Members
174,755
Latest member
the combat analyst

Share this page

Back
Top