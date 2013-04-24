Cormac McCarthy's Blood Meridian

Spoiler Most say the kid/man was killed by the Judge at the end. I don't think the kid got raped or killed. He was simply enveloped by the Judge. He was enveloped by evil. I thought the kid finally bought wholesale into evil and was fully overcome by it after resisting. Now he's a Glanton, Davy Brown, Jackson, etc. And might have been the one who took the missing girl after succumbing to the judge/evil. It seems, though, most are totally sure he died, even pro critics, and many think he was raped as well. So now I've been thinking about all the different interpretations.

I've seen this talked about a lot but didn't find a thread solely for it. I finished reading it a couple of days ago and I'm still thinking a lot about it. I know it gets a lot of heat for being self important or pretentious, etc. and a lot of criticisms are legit, but I still think it's an amazing novel. Yeah, you have to force your way through parts but it doesn't take away from the powerful and straight up frightening story.I also disagree with a popular interpretation of the ending.Some of the other interpretations are interesting. Either way, I loved this book. This is the only thing I've read of McCarthy's though I've watched The Road and No Country for Old Men. I'll probably go ahead and read those. Blood Meridian seems to get a lot of comparisons to Moby Dick which I'm finally gonna actually read next.So what did you guys think of the novel? How did you interpret the ending and the book?