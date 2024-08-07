Elections Cori Bush becomes second 'Squad' member to lose 2024 primary

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
6,020
Reaction score
11,105

'Squad’ member Cori Bush will lose Democratic primary in Missouri, CNN projects

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush will lose her Democratic primary to St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, CNN projects, securing another win for the same pro-Israel groups that helped oust New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman six weeks ago.

Bush, a member of the House “squad” of progressive lawmakers like Bowman, was already earmarked for a tough primary in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District – which ended up being the second-most expensive primary of the cycle, behind only Bowman’s race in New York. Her fierce advocacy for a ceasefire in Gaza added fuel to opponents’ fire.

And in similar fashion to Bowman, Bush – despite the backing of progressive groups, local leaders and top congressional Democrats – was unable to fend off Bell, who, like Bush, rose to prominence during the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, a decade ago following the police killing of unarmed Black teenager Michael Brown.

www.usatoday.com

Cori Bush becomes second 'Squad' member to lose 2024 primary as Democrats split over Israel

It was the second most expensive House primary in U.S. history, after the contest for Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Bronx-area seat this year.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com

Cori Bush becomes second 'Squad' member to lose 2024 primary as Democrats split over Israel

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., suffered a bruising defeat in her St. Louis district on Tuesday night, becoming the second member of the progressive group of House lawmakers known as “the Squad” to lose a Democratic primary to a more moderate opponent this year.

Bush, a second-term lawmaker, was bested in the Democratic race for Missouri’s 1st District by St. Louis prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell, who was backed by a major pro-Israel group. The race was the second most expensive House primary in U.S. history, taking a back seat only to the contest earlier this year for Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s Bronx-area seat, according to the group ad impact.

It's looking like Cori Bush lost her primary election to Wesley Bell.

This has been a bad election year for the squad two lost their primaries. Cori Bush losing is a good thing for Missouri because victim hood was her only platform.
 
This makes me so fucking happy. This bitch made her name off of mike brown and blm and I am glad people finally see her for the grifter she is. She was one of the loudest defund the police people in the room-yet, she spent tens of thousands of dollars on hiring her own private deputies for protection. So she is fine with you not having police protection, but she is special and deserving of private protection.

Fuck her. Two down, three to go.
 
This hydra isn't conquered till AOC is gone as well.
 
This is a win for us all. Our society is better off without her. Don't know much about her successor but its hard to imagine he could be worse.
 
Seano said:
This is a win for us all. Our society is better off without her. Don't know much about her successor but its hard to imagine he could be worse.
Click to expand...

I don’t much care. I only care that tha squad is being broken up. They were such brats and a cool girls clique
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koquerelle
Elections Jamaal Bowman out
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
Rational Poster
Rational Poster
White Whale
Elections Joe Biden loses 100k votes to uncommitted in Michigan primary
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
HereticBD
HereticBD
Sweater of AV
Elections Nikki Haley wins Washington DC primary - first woman to ever win a Republican primary
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
LeonardoBjj
Crime Principal sentenced for orchestrating murder-for-hire on teacher who was pregnant with his child
Replies
18
Views
490
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,579
Messages
55,991,986
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top