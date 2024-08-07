Cori Bush becomes second 'Squad' member to lose 2024 primary as Democrats split over Israel It was the second most expensive House primary in U.S. history, after the contest for Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Bronx-area seat this year.

'Squad' member Cori Bush will lose Democratic primary in Missouri, CNN projectsMissouri Rep. Cori Bush will lose her Democratic primary to St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, CNN projects, securing another win for the same pro-Israel groups that helped oust New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman six weeks ago.Bush, a member of the House "squad" of progressive lawmakers like Bowman, was already earmarked for a tough primary in Missouri's 1st Congressional District – which ended up being the second-most expensive primary of the cycle, behind only Bowman's race in New York. Her fierce advocacy for a ceasefire in Gaza added fuel to opponents' fire.And in similar fashion to Bowman, Bush – despite the backing of progressive groups, local leaders and top congressional Democrats – was unable to fend off Bell, who, like Bush, rose to prominence during the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, a decade ago following the police killing of unarmed Black teenager Michael Brown.